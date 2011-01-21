Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 113700
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
OldZ
This indicator draws the major four forex session:
- Sydney,
- Tokyo,
- London,
- New York.
It is obvious that the market usually moves in a narrow range during Sydney and Tokyo session, and it ofen moves powerfully during London and New York session, so we have to take different strategies during different sessions. This indicator is designed to draw each session with color lines.
It has 3 external input parameter:
- LocalGMT: it is the GMT offset of your local time zone.
- BrokerGMT: it is the GMT offset of the broker's MT4.
- ShowText: if true,it will show each session based on local time on the top left corner.
The blue line represents Sydney session, the yellow represents Tokyo session, the green represents London session and the red represents New York session.
The design idea is from http://www.forexmarkethours.com/
Recommendations:
- advise using it on M5 time frame
Uses movements of the relative strenghts index to find long-opportunities. Profitable (and especially reliable) parameters for short-positions couldn't be foundXIT_FIBS
XIT_FIBS indicator automatically plots Fibonacci lines on current chart. Lines have retracement values and price.
Simply 450% profitMAM_Crossover Trader
EA Based on MAM_Crossover Indicator by pramono72 Code base: http://codebase.mql4.com/7113