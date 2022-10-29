Hull Moving Average - page 42

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[Deleted]  
poster:
So why don't you use that?

Dear Do you know why.

I'm just in this case I've been following this graph if converted into HISTO can I follow the rest of the signals on the time frame in the same graph

 
Dragon:

Dear Do you know why.

I'm just in this case I've been following this graph if converted into HISTO can I follow the rest of the signals on the time frame in the same graph

Why? If you place 100 signals on chart you shall see nothing. So making it as one more histo will not help. Use simple chart setups
[Deleted]  
poster:
Why? If you place 100 signals on chart you shall see nothing. So making it as one more histo will not help. Use simple chart setups

Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen

Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators

 

 
Dragon:

Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen

Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators

 

That type of trading is a shortcut to margin call

Good luck

 
Dragon:

Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen

Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators

 

Do you really trade that?
[Deleted]  
nbtrading:
Do you really trade that?

 The best way to profit in order to arrive by matching the signals in the time frame

In any reference you can win by matching the time frame

 
Mr Mladen, I have been reading the HMA and I have been trying to use HMA 2.0 & sr lines + arrows. I would like to set up some filters so that it does not fire all these signals even against the trend.

For example, setting the HMA generate UP signals and show UP arrows when the MACD is above zero or set of moving averages show an uptrend.; or opposite signals and arrows when the filters are in opposite direction.

 I would like to be able to set these myself and be able to tweak these. Can you help me?

Jozy
 
BLUR71:

HMA Cross Alert

You need to have HMA Color nrp in your indicators folder, along with HMA_Cross to make it work properly.


Can you please explain how to set up the alerts in the indicator once i add it to the chart? If there is more to it than a quick explanation I understand. Thanks

 

Hull

Hull indicators

  1. Manual systems discussion thread
  2. Hull MA thread 
  3. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Hull Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  6. Hull Moving Average (HMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. Super Trend Hull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. Hull Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  10. HullTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  11. HMA - indicator for MetaTrader  
  12. Rainbow_HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  13. HullTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  14. HullTrendOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 
  15. ColorHMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hull EAs

  1. Hma EA thread 

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Dear Mr.Mladen

Could you help me to add Push Notification to this indicator [hull average x 2 - ver 1_1] please.

Thank you very much for your time and assistance in this matter.
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