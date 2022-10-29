Hull Moving Average - page 42
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So why don't you use that?
Dear Do you know why.
I'm just in this case I've been following this graph if converted into HISTO can I follow the rest of the signals on the time frame in the same graph
Dear Do you know why.
I'm just in this case I've been following this graph if converted into HISTO can I follow the rest of the signals on the time frame in the same graph
Why? If you place 100 signals on chart you shall see nothing. So making it as one more histo will not help. Use simple chart setups
Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen
Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators
Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen
Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators
That type of trading is a shortcut to margin call
Good luck
Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen
Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators
Do you really trade that?
The best way to profit in order to arrive by matching the signals in the time frame
In any reference you can win by matching the time frame
For example, setting the HMA generate UP signals and show UP arrows when the MACD is above zero or set of moving averages show an uptrend.; or opposite signals and arrows when the filters are in opposite direction.
I would like to be able to set these myself and be able to tweak these. Can you help me?
Jozy
HMA Cross Alert
You need to have HMA Color nrp in your indicators folder, along with HMA_Cross to make it work properly.
Can you please explain how to set up the alerts in the indicator once i add it to the chart? If there is more to it than a quick explanation I understand. Thanks
Hull
Hull indicators
Hull EAs
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Could you help me to add Push Notification to this indicator [hull average x 2 - ver 1_1] please.
Thank you very much for your time and assistance in this matter.