Hull Moving Average - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hull ribbon ...
Guys
I have noticed that there is one issue in Hull ribbon and Hull ribbon variation indicator calculation that needed to be changed. These are the changed versions (they work now as they should have worked from the start).
Hull ribbon variation ...
This is a Hull ribbon that can calculate using the SwingMans idea of adjust the "speed" of Hull average. When HMA divisors are set to 2 it means that they use original Hull calculation. Default in this one is 1.5 according to SwingMans idea.
Dear sir Thank you
I apologize to you that I can not how to express what I want.
I am enclosing a picture of one of the indicators have a multi timetable.
I know there are for this index multiple time frames.
I need this index turned into a time frame, such as what is in this picture?
Sir, you are a wonderful man, thank you
it's a shortest possible picture of HMA at an instance where one likes to enter at time when desired TFs (lower and upper from current opened TF) are in-line with each other at time of enry. like other EMAs or SMAs if we can get this same for HMA, i'll be grateful, sir.
Use this instead : it has all the historical slopes for the hull average, so it is not showing just the last state
being in H1, M30 M15 can't show up. can you update it please? it's genuinely a cool feature when one can turn on and off timeframes of his choice but if it can be done regardless of current timeframe then it would be another great addition.
EDIT: i just realized H1 contains 4 M15 instances so it's not something logical. but showing all at one instance like asked above and previously in this thread as well can act as entry criteria.
being in H1, M30 M15 can't show up. can you update it please? it's genuinely a cool feature when one can turn on and off timeframes of his choice but if it can be done regardless of current timeframe then it would be another great addition.
EDIT: i just realized H1 contains 4 M15 instances so it's not something logical. but showing all at one instance like asked above and previously in this thread as well can act as entry criteria.
And how exactly should the lower time frame data display on higher time frame chart?
For example : 1 minute data on 1 hour chart. 60 one minute bars can not be squeezed into one single 1 hour bar, so some would need to be eliminated. Which 59 should be eliminated? Which single bar should remain? And why?
_______________________
You can not display lower time frame historical data on higher time frame chart without a (significant) loss of information - hence forget it
_______________________
As of the rest : it works just fine on my terminal (after all these years that ex4 file is working correctly)
And how exactly should the lower time frame data display on higher time frame chart?
For example : 1 minute data on 1 hour chart. 60 one minute bars can not be squeezed into one single 1 hour bar, so some would need to be eliminated. Which 59 should be eliminated? Which single bar should remain? And why?
_______________________
You can not display lower time frame historical data on higher time frame chart without a (significant) loss of information - hence forget it
_______________________
As of the rest : it works just fine on my terminal (after all these years that ex4 file is working correctly)
"it works just fine on my terminal " i didn't complain about anything. may be i couldn't convey it clearly. my point was about showing lower time frame on current timeframe which has been addressed already.
a figure speaks thousand words. what i was concerned, is shown in following figure. let's say just before entry i am interested in lower timeframe relative to current aligned with my bias. now without switching to that time frame i look at this scenario in figure and take trade at particular instance. that's all.
let me acknowledge, your fine work is commendable for back testing as it shows historical data. kudos. what am i trying to express is one instance criteria where i don't have to look at another window. just text in some corner letting me know that whatever timeframe i am using, lower and upper are aligned with it too at that instance when i am noticing it (current time).
following figure from post 400 is exactly what i am asking for. at this moment if upper and lower timeframes are aligned with my bias, without switching to lower timeframe for confirmation, i'll take trade. that's what i mean.
Yes, it is possible to put more than 100 index in the same version in one screen
Only to pick up signals quickly and then pursue other screens and speculate on other indicators
Hello sir can i know wich indi anre you using to plot HMA on tjis picture? please
Thanks
Hull moving average ...
This one is a version for metatrader 5 with a twist in it ...
It can adapt its style depending on the chart style. If the "Style" parameter is set to "automatically adjust style" it will detect the chart style and then it will adjust the display style of the indicator accordingly. That way you can get the following display (all 3 are the same indicator and the only thing that is done is that the chart type was change - none of the parameters in indicator was changed)
PS: if you prefer some fixed display style, you can always choose it from the style parameter, in which case it ignores the chart style. The rest of the parameters are standard : it is a classical Hull moving average (as it is obvious from the line style display of it )
Hello sir!!
Is there any way to get Hull trend .mq5 with multitiframe ? Please!
Thanks
Hello, all the dignitaries, I have a problem. If someone helps me, I want to warn me when the arrow sign and the dotted line and the straight line become one color?
The version that works with the new mt : hull_moving_histo_alert.mq4
Looking back through my messages, I was surprised to see that perhaps I never responded to your generous provision Mladen to my request for this feature over 7 years ago.
Thank you Mladen for the indicator your supplied. Appreciate it.