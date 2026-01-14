Volatility Quality Index - page 71
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Here is a version with push notifications added too
Can you add alerts with mobile notifications to post 682 too? I like that version appearance much more. Thanks in advance....
Upgraded (made more user friendly) and a bit optimized, volatility quality zero line :volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4
Hello Mladen,
Sorry if this question has already been asked... Just want to double check if your "volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4" repaints or not ?
Thanks a lot in advance.
Hello Mladen,
Sorry if this question has already been asked... Just want to double check if your "volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4" repaints or not ?
Thanks a lot in advance.
Dear Mladen,
simple request, how to change this painted candles into clear candles?
Thanks in advance.
Hi mladen, is there a chance to have the arrows more close to the candle on volatility quality candles alert indicator?
Thanks in advance.
Hi mladen, is there a chance to have the arrows more close to the candle on volatility quality candles alert indicator?
Thanks in advance.
Try this version (us parameters to control the arrows gap)
Try this version (us parameters to control the arrows gap)
As usual you are very fast and kind.
Many many thanks once again.
volatility_quality_-_zero_line indicator - download from this post.
CodeBase - Metatrader 5
Chaikin Volatility (CHV)
Change Of Volatility
Volatility
Relative Volatility Index
Kaufman Volatility
Chaikin Volatility Index With a Smoothing Algorithm Selection
VM - Volatility Measure
Relative Strength Index of Volatility
ATR ratio
Standard Deviation indicator.
Standard Deviation is typically used as a component of other indicators, rather than as a stand-alone indicator.
For example, Bollinger Bands are calculated by adding a security's Standard Deviation to a moving average.
High Standard Deviation values occur when the data item being analyzed (e.g., prices or an indicator) is changing dramatically. Similarly, low Standard Deviation values occur when prices are stable. Many analysts feel that major tops are accompanied with high volatility as investors struggle with both euphoria and fear. Major bottoms are expected to be calmer as investors have few expectations of profits.