Volatility Quality Index - page 71

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mladen:
Here is a version with push notifications added too
Can you add alerts with mobile notifications to post 682 too? I like that version appearance much more. Thanks in advance.... 
 
redwed:
Can you add alerts with mobile notifications to post 682 too? I like that version appearance much more. Thanks in advance.... 
They are practically the same - except the newer version has more options (and can do more). In any case I recommend that you use the newest version
 
mladen:

Upgraded (made more user friendly) and a bit optimized, volatility quality zero line :volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4

Hello Mladen,

Sorry if this question has already been asked... Just want to double check if your "volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4" repaints or not ?

Thanks a lot in advance.

 
dabiel6:

Hello Mladen,

Sorry if this question has already been asked... Just want to double check if your "volatility_quality_-_zero_line_2.mq4" repaints or not ?

Thanks a lot in advance.

No. It does not repaint :)
 
pati9191:


Dear Mladen,

simple request, how  to change this painted candles into clear candles? 

Thanks in advance. 

Hi mladen, is there a chance to have the arrows more close to the candle on volatility quality candles alert indicator?

Thanks in advance. 

 
lapigna:

Hi mladen, is there a chance to have the arrows more close to the candle on volatility quality candles alert indicator?

Thanks in advance. 

Try this version (us parameters to control the arrows gap)

 
mladen:

Try this version (us parameters to control the arrows gap)

As usual you are very fast and kind.

Many many thanks once again.

 

volatility_quality_-_zero_line indicator - download from this post.


 

Standard Deviation indicator.

Standard Deviation is a statistical measure of volatility.

Standard Deviation is typically used as a component of other indicators, rather than as a stand-alone indicator.
For example, Bollinger Bands are calculated by adding a security's Standard Deviation to a moving average.

High Standard Deviation values occur when the data item being analyzed (e.g., prices or an indicator) is changing dramatically. Similarly, low Standard Deviation values occur when prices are stable. Many analysts feel that major tops are accompanied with high volatility as investors struggle with both euphoria and fear. Major bottoms are expected to be calmer as investors have few expectations of profits.


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