Volatility Quality Index - page 72

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Bollinger Bands.

Bollinger Bands are similar to moving average envelopes.


The difference between Bollinger Bands and envelopes is envelopes are plotted at a fixed percentage above and below a moving average, whereas Bollinger Bands are plotted at standard deviation levels above and below a moving average. Since standard deviation is a measure of volatility, the bands are self-adjusting: widening during volatile markets and contracting during calmer periods.

Bollinger Bands were created by John Bollinger.
Bollinger Bands are usually displayed on top of security prices, but they can be displayed on an indicator. These comments refer to bands displayed on prices. As with moving average envelopes, the basic interpretation of Bollinger Bands is that prices tend to stay within the upper- and lower-band. The distinctive characteristic of Bollinger Bands is that the spacing between the bands varies based on the volatility of the prices.

During periods of extreme price changes (i.e., high volatility), the bands widen to become more forgiving. During periods of stagnant pricing (i.e., low volatility), the bands narrow to contain prices.

Mr. Bollinger notes the following characteristics of Bollinger Bands:

  • Sharp price changes tend to occur after the bands tighten, as volatility lessens.
  • When prices move outside the bands, a continuation of the current trend is implied.
  • Bottoms and tops made outside the bands followed by bottoms and tops made inside the bands call for reversals in the trend.
  • A move that originates at one band tends to go all the way to the other band. This observation is useful when projecting price targets.

 

Average True Range

The Average True Range ("ATR") is a measure of volatility. It was introduced by Welles Wilder in his book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems, and has since been used as a component of many indicators and trading systems.


Wilder has found that high ATR values often occur at market bottoms following a "panic" sell-off. Low Average True Range values are often found during extended sideways periods, such as those found at tops and after consolidation periods.

The Average True Range can be interpreted using the same techniques that are used with the other volatility indicators. Refer to the discussion on Standard Deviation for additional information on volatility interpretation.

 

Chaikin's Volatility indicator

Chaikin's Volatility indicator compares the spread between a security's high and low prices. It quantifies volatility as a widening of the range between the high and the low price.


There are two ways to interpret this measure of volatility.

One method assumes that market tops are generally accompanied by increased volatility (as investors get nervous and indecisive) and that the latter stages of a market bottom are generally accompanied by decreased volatility (as investors get bored).

Another method (Mr. Chaikin's) assumes that an increase in the Volatility indicator over a relatively short time period indicates that a bottom is near (e.g., a panic sell-off) and that a decrease in volatility over a longer time period indicates an approaching top (e.g., a mature bull market).

As with almost all experienced investors, Mr. Chaikin recommends that you do not rely on any one indicator. He suggests using a moving average penetration or trading band system to confirm this (or any) indicator.

 
Volatility

  1. Volatility Expansion system! - the thread
  2. Volatility Quality Index - the thread including the following EAs:
    2.1. Volatility Quality EA v301, 
    2.2. Volatility Quality EA v302 martingle EA, 
    2.3. Volatility Quality Expert Advisor v2 EA, 
    2.4. VQ_ Ea_v2 EA, VQ_ Ea_v2a EA (MaxTraders feature with LotMultiplier were fixed), 
    2.5. VQ_ Ea_v2 ecn-1a EA, VQ_ Ea_v3 ecn EA (It is the version with regular stop loss and take profit set by default to 5), 
    2.6. VQ_ Ea_v3 EA (It is improved version of VQ_ Ea_v3 ecn EA: added a trend confirmation, using 3 different time frames; also added a time frame control for VQ indicator; all these time frames can be adjusted by the use).

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Volatility Quality - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Volatility Quality - on chart by MT5

Volatility Quality - on chart by MT5

Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart" by bars, candles and lines.

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.23 10:14

Most volatile currency pairs (based on the article)

  • "FX markets are susceptible to a range of factors which affect their volatility, and many traders look to tailor their strategies to capitalize on the most volatile currency pairs."
  • "Volatility, usually measured using the standard deviation or variance of a currency, gives traders an expectation of how much a currency can deviate from its current price over a certain period. The higher the volatility of the currency, the higher the risk. Volatility and risk are usually used as interchangeable terms."
  • "Different currency pairs have different volatilities. The major currency pairs like the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and USD/CHF generally have less volatility than the emerging market currency pairs like the USD/ZAR, USD/KRW and USD/BRL. Normally, more liquid currency pairs have less volatility."

most volatile currency pairs

  • "Among the major currency pairs, the AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and AUD/USD are currently the most volatile."
  • "The USD/ZAR, USD/KRW, USD/BRL and other emerging market currencies pairs tend to be highly volatile due to their low liquidity and because of the risk that is inherent in emerging market economies."


 
67-17454:

I can only get you the .ex4 of the indicator.

The reason I use both 3313 & 5313 is that 3313 is more reactive and gives me a 'heads up'. It also identifies mini-trends. 5313 is more conservative and that's really what I'm going for with my entries. When I was using 3313 I was just in and out all over the place.

I have written a little VB6 program that gives me a dashboard of the status of the indicators for the four indicators I use (MACD, Asc, VQ-5313, VQ-3313). It stays on top all the time so I can monitor the status of the indicators even if I'm doing something else on the computer.

Also, when I have a confirmed trend reversal, my EA sends a message to my cell telephone so I can go check it out if I'm not around my computer.

Lots of fun.

When I see the post, 14years passed.How time flies. Could you share the source code of "asctrendline.ex4"？

Thanks  a lot.

 

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Oscillators

Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.13 14:22

CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The i Chaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator determines the trend at a given interval (parameter ' CHO: trend N Bars '). There can be three types of trend in total: no trend, up trend and down trend. Color display is implemented using the DRAW_COLOR_LINE graphic style.

more info: 

MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Technical Indicators → Oscillators → Chaikin Oscillator

 

MA on CHO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MA on CHO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The subwindow displays two lines: Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) and smoothed CHO. Smoothing with Moving Average, MA.

 

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All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 08:50

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

In every trader’s analytical process, technical indicators play a central role in identifying trends, gauging momentum, and pinpointing potential entry or exit points. Yet in MetaTrader 5, applying multiple indicators to a single chart often means repeatedly navigating through the Indicators tree, locating each tool, and manually attaching them one by one. While that’s manageable for two or three indicators, it quickly becomes tedious for a full multi‑indicator analysis. For new users, this is doubly frustrating because they must remember which sub‑folder a given indicator resides in, and also waste time hunting for the same indicators over and over. Each addition is another interruption in the workflow, and it’s easy to lose focus on actual market interpretation.

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