Volatility Quality Index - page 72
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Bollinger Bands.
The difference between Bollinger Bands and envelopes is envelopes are plotted at a fixed percentage above and below a moving average, whereas Bollinger Bands are plotted at standard deviation levels above and below a moving average. Since standard deviation is a measure of volatility, the bands are self-adjusting: widening during volatile markets and contracting during calmer periods.
Bollinger Bands were created by John Bollinger.
Bollinger Bands are usually displayed on top of security prices, but they can be displayed on an indicator. These comments refer to bands displayed on prices. As with moving average envelopes, the basic interpretation of Bollinger Bands is that prices tend to stay within the upper- and lower-band. The distinctive characteristic of Bollinger Bands is that the spacing between the bands varies based on the volatility of the prices.
During periods of extreme price changes (i.e., high volatility), the bands widen to become more forgiving. During periods of stagnant pricing (i.e., low volatility), the bands narrow to contain prices.
Mr. Bollinger notes the following characteristics of Bollinger Bands:
Average True Range
Wilder has found that high ATR values often occur at market bottoms following a "panic" sell-off. Low Average True Range values are often found during extended sideways periods, such as those found at tops and after consolidation periods.
The Average True Range can be interpreted using the same techniques that are used with the other volatility indicators. Refer to the discussion on Standard Deviation for additional information on volatility interpretation.
Chaikin's Volatility indicator
There are two ways to interpret this measure of volatility.
One method assumes that market tops are generally accompanied by increased volatility (as investors get nervous and indecisive) and that the latter stages of a market bottom are generally accompanied by decreased volatility (as investors get bored).
Another method (Mr. Chaikin's) assumes that an increase in the Volatility indicator over a relatively short time period indicates that a bottom is near (e.g., a panic sell-off) and that a decrease in volatility over a longer time period indicates an approaching top (e.g., a mature bull market).
As with almost all experienced investors, Mr. Chaikin recommends that you do not rely on any one indicator. He suggests using a moving average penetration or trading band system to confirm this (or any) indicator.
2.1. Volatility Quality EA v301,
2.2. Volatility Quality EA v302 martingle EA,
2.3. Volatility Quality Expert Advisor v2 EA,
2.4. VQ_ Ea_v2 EA, VQ_ Ea_v2a EA (MaxTraders feature with LotMultiplier were fixed),
2.5. VQ_ Ea_v2 ecn-1a EA, VQ_ Ea_v3 ecn EA (It is the version with regular stop loss and take profit set by default to 5),
2.6. VQ_ Ea_v3 EA (It is improved version of VQ_ Ea_v3 ecn EA: added a trend confirmation, using 3 different time frames; also added a time frame control for VQ indicator; all these time frames can be adjusted by the use).
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Volatility Quality - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart" by bars, candles and lines.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.23 10:14
Most volatile currency pairs (based on the article)
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Forex volatility
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.06 05:55
Chaikin Oscillator Colored Area - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator iChaikin Oscillator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) made in the style of drawing DRAW_FILLING
I can only get you the .ex4 of the indicator.
The reason I use both 3313 & 5313 is that 3313 is more reactive and gives me a 'heads up'. It also identifies mini-trends. 5313 is more conservative and that's really what I'm going for with my entries. When I was using 3313 I was just in and out all over the place.
I have written a little VB6 program that gives me a dashboard of the status of the indicators for the four indicators I use (MACD, Asc, VQ-5313, VQ-3313). It stays on top all the time so I can monitor the status of the indicators even if I'm doing something else on the computer.
Also, when I have a confirmed trend reversal, my EA sends a message to my cell telephone so I can go check it out if I'm not around my computer.
Lots of fun.
When I see the post, 14years passed.How time flies. Could you share the source code of "asctrendline.ex4"？
Thanks a lot.
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Oscillators
Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.13 14:22
CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The i Chaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator determines the trend at a given interval (parameter ' CHO: trend N Bars '). There can be three types of trend in total: no trend, up trend and down trend. Color display is implemented using the DRAW_COLOR_LINE graphic style.
more info:MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Technical Indicators → Oscillators → Chaikin Oscillator
MA on CHO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The subwindow displays two lines: Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) and smoothed CHO. Smoothing with Moving Average, MA.
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All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 08:50
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System