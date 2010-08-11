CodeBaseSections
Relative Strength Index of Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ruslan Khasanov
Published:
Updated:
sdrsi.mq5 (3.81 KB) view
The Relative Strength Index, applied to standard deviation of price.

It's a simple indicator allows to measure the volatility. It can be applied to determine flat zones by analysis of the Bollinger Bands narrowing and expanding.

Relative Strength Index of Volatility

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/161

