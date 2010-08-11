Join our fan page
Relative Strength Index of Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Relative Strength Index, applied to standard deviation of price.
It's a simple indicator allows to measure the volatility. It can be applied to determine flat zones by analysis of the Bollinger Bands narrowing and expanding.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/161
