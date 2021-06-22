MA Crosses Price Line Indicator/EA

Morning

Does anyone know where I might find an indicator/EA that shows/activates when a moving average crosses the price line long or short. I've seen hundreds of MA Cross indicators (when MA crosses another MA) but struggling to find when a single MA crosses the price line.

Bendict Wellstood:

Morning

I would have thought that there would be plenty in the codebase as it is a very common strategy.

Otherwise you could just substitute the price for one of the MAs  in the code .

 
I would have thought that there would be plenty in the codebase as it is a very common strategy.

Thanks Keith. I would have thought it was a massively popular strategy, but I've come up a blank so far. I'll take a look where you suggest - thank you very much.
 

MA Alert Crossing Price or Line - indicator MetaTrader 5

The iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator is displayed on the chart as a regular 'MA', but has additional functionality: it can signal when the 'MA' crosses the price or a line on the chart. The intersection is checked at bar # 0.
