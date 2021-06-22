MA Crosses Price Line Indicator/EA
Bendict Wellstood:
Thank you.
Morning
Does anyone know where I might find an indicator/EA that shows/activates when a moving average crosses the price line long or short. I've seen hundreds of MA Cross indicators (when MA crosses another MA) but struggling to find when a single MA crosses the price line.
Thank you.
I would have thought that there would be plenty in the codebase as it is a very common strategy.
Otherwise you could just substitute the price for one of the MAs in the code .
Keith Watford:Thanks Keith. I would have thought it was a massively popular strategy, but I've come up a blank so far. I'll take a look where you suggest - thank you very much.
I would have thought that there would be plenty in the codebase as it is a very common strategy.
Otherwise you could just substitute the price for one of the MAs in the code .
MA Alert Crossing Price or Line - indicator MetaTrader 5
The iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator is displayed on the chart as a regular 'MA', but has additional functionality: it can signal when the 'MA' crosses the price or a line on the chart. The intersection is checked at bar # 0.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Morning
Does anyone know where I might find an indicator/EA that shows/activates when a moving average crosses the price line long or short. I've seen hundreds of MA Cross indicators (when MA crosses another MA) but struggling to find when a single MA crosses the price line.
Thank you.