Moving Average - page 155

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Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5



Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For  instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages.  The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Recursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average
  • www.mql5.com
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
 

What you can do with Moving Averages

What you can do with Moving Averages

This article presents some ideas related to the most popular and comprehensible indicator — the Moving Average (МА). Each indicator will use one or several Moving Averages and sometimes also ATR for defining a distance to arrows or drawing channel lines.
What you can do with Moving Averages
What you can do with Moving Averages
  • www.mql5.com
The article considers several methods of applying the Moving Average indicator. Each method involving a curve analysis is accompanied by indicators visualizing the idea. In most cases, the ideas shown here belong to their respected authors. My sole task was to bring them together to let you see the main approaches and, hopefully, make more reasonable trading decisions. MQL5 proficiency level — basic.
 

Percentage of CLose and iMA prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Percentage of CLose and iMA prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator counts (in percentage) how many times the 'Close' price has been above or below the 'iMA' indicator. The calculation period is equal to the indicator averaging period.
Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicator
 
MA or Price Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5


MA or Price Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5


Two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators ('Fast' and 'Sloe') are displayed in the main window. You can turn on/off the display of informational Labels - they show the price of two indicators, "Fast' and 'Slow'.
MA or Price Histogram
MA or Price Histogram
  • www.mql5.com
Histogram between price and indicator or between two indicators
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Good educational article was published -

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Learn how to design different Moving Average systems - the article


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Filters indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.24 07:25

Testing different Moving Average types to see how insightful they are

We will continue this topic in this article and we will use the simple type to compare its results with other types of moving averages. A lot of traders use the moving average in the different types according to their preferences. So, in this article, we will consider different types of them in detail, will test their performances and will compared the results to define which of the types performs better.

 

I always thought an MA with alerts would be great, so I created this one 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45552

Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers
Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers
  • www.mql5.com
I wanted to build a moving average which would create an alert when the price moves over the line by a user defined amount of points. It creates both bullish and bearish signals depending on the direction of market price moving through the MA. It is designed for slow length moving averages (default is 200-day MA).
 

Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5

Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5

In this article, we are demonstrating the Cascade Order Trading Strategy of Forex Trading Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5)  for MetaTrader 5. In this article of the MQL5 Expert Advisor using moving average crossovers as the basis for trading strategy, this MQL5 article automates trading choices on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This article incorporates essential features for position initialization, adjustment, and monitoring and makes use of the Trade.mqh library for effective order administration.

Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5
Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The article guides in demonstrating an automated algorithm based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5. Detailed information on all aspects of demonstrating an Expert Advisor in MQL5 and testing it in MetaTrader 5 - from analyzing price range behaviors to risk management.
 

Example of Auto Optimized Take Profits and Indicator Parameters with SMA and EMA

In the ever-evolving world of algorithmic trading, innovation is key to staying ahead of the curve. Today, we're excited to introduce a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) that combines machine learning with traditional technical analysis to navigate the forex markets. This EA, leverages an ONNX model alongside carefully optimized technical indicators to make trading decisions in the currency markets.
Example of Auto Optimized Take Profits and Indicator Parameters with SMA and EMA
Example of Auto Optimized Take Profits and Indicator Parameters with SMA and EMA
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents a sophisticated Expert Advisor for forex trading, combining machine learning with technical analysis. It focuses on trading Apple stock, featuring adaptive optimization, risk management, and multiple strategies. Backtesting shows promising results with high profitability but also significant drawdowns, indicating potential for further refinement.
 

Moving Average in MQL5 from scratch: Plain and simple

Moving Average in MQL5 from scratch: Plain and simple

The moving average is the average price of a currency pair over a certain period of time, expressed in a number of bars. It is one of the oldest technical indicators and perhaps the most popular and most frequently used, as a huge number of other indicators are built on its basis.
Moving Average in MQL5 from scratch: Plain and simple
Moving Average in MQL5 from scratch: Plain and simple
  • www.mql5.com
Using simple examples, we will examine the principles of calculating moving averages, as well as learn about the ways to optimize indicator calculations, including moving averages.
 

Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5

Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5

Traders and MetaTrader 5 developers often lack actionable context immediately after an EMA crossover. The signal appears, but what happens next is usually left to guesswork. This creates hesitation around entries, trade management, and profit-taking because there is no consistent visual framework for evaluating whether momentum is likely to continue, weaken, or completely fail.

The objective is not to create a market oracle, but to build a disciplined forward-looking projection engine that transforms an EMA crossover into a sequence of plausible future candles. The system should operate automatically, minimize unnecessary redraws, support manual anchoring, and provide clear invalidation rules when market conditions change. In this article, we will build exactly that: a compact Forward Simulation Engine for MetaTrader 5 that converts a standard crossover detector into a structured and extensible forward-scenario visualization tool.

Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5
Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5
  • 2026.05.13
  • www.mql5.com
A custom forward simulation engine detects fast/slow EMA crossovers and immediately projects synthetic candles ahead of the signal bar. It generates bodies and wicks using controlled logic, draws them with chart objects, and refreshes on every new signal or anchor change. You get a clear forward-looking view to test timing, visualize scenarios, and manage invalidation on the chart.
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