Moving Average - page 155
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Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
What you can do with Moving Averages
Percentage of CLose and iMA prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Good educational article was published -
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Learn how to design different Moving Average systems - the article
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Filters indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.24 07:25
Testing different Moving Average types to see how insightful they are
I always thought an MA with alerts would be great, so I created this one
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45552
Cascade Order Trading Strategy Based on EMA Crossovers for MetaTrader 5
In this article, we are demonstrating the Cascade Order Trading Strategy of Forex Trading Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5. In this article of the MQL5 Expert Advisor using moving average crossovers as the basis for trading strategy, this MQL5 article automates trading choices on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This article incorporates essential features for position initialization, adjustment, and monitoring and makes use of the Trade.mqh library for effective order administration.
Example of Auto Optimized Take Profits and Indicator Parameters with SMA and EMA
Moving Average in MQL5 from scratch: Plain and simple
Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5
Traders and MetaTrader 5 developers often lack actionable context immediately after an EMA crossover. The signal appears, but what happens next is usually left to guesswork. This creates hesitation around entries, trade management, and profit-taking because there is no consistent visual framework for evaluating whether momentum is likely to continue, weaken, or completely fail.
The objective is not to create a market oracle, but to build a disciplined forward-looking projection engine that transforms an EMA crossover into a sequence of plausible future candles. The system should operate automatically, minimize unnecessary redraws, support manual anchoring, and provide clear invalidation rules when market conditions change. In this article, we will build exactly that: a compact Forward Simulation Engine for MetaTrader 5 that converts a standard crossover detector into a structured and extensible forward-scenario visualization tool.