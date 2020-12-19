represent an operation to be performed on the elements of an object structure. visitor lets you define a new operation without changing the classes of the elements on which it operates

a highly efficient sorting algorithm, based on partitioning of array of data into smaller arrays

Copy trading has become such a critical feature of forex trading. Some people see this as a potential business opportunity, while for opensource die-hards like me, we believe in giving back to the community rather than putting a price tag on everything 'nice'. So here it comes. A free opensource trade copier, which you are freely allowed to modify and distribute according to MIT license terms. It still has limited features, but the essentials like lot normalization are there. Please note that this copier only works for trading terminals installed on the same machine. Please share back any upgrades, enhancements or bug fixes to the discussion. Enjoy!