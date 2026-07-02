Moving Average - page 153
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Moving Avarage Map - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Moving Avarage tilt map with periods from 1 (starts on top) to X (ends at the bottom) in increments of 1. X is the height of the window in pixels. Red color - tilt down, green - up.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Possibilities of Canvas.
Nikolai Semko, 2019.06.26 04:41
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25929
The formation time of the entire image (calculation is about 1000 MA and outputting them to the screen) is about 15-25 milliseconds.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Lsma
Nikolai Semko, 2020.02.01 01:09
Simple Moving Avarage (period 200):
Moving average from linear regression (Period 200):
Moving average from Parabolic Regression(Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 3rd degree (Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 4rd degree (Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 5rd degree (Period 600):
etc...
TRIX Colored Area - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator iTriX (Triple Exponential Average, TRIX) made in the style of drawing DRAW_FILLING
iMA Max Min - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws a channel of three iMA (Moving Average, MA)
Hi everyone..
i'm just trying to create Indicator using EABuilder.com.
i want to monitor selected pair when EMA 50 cross upper bollinger band or lower bb.
The indicator is working but which line should i put the SendNotification command.
Thank you
MA HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend
• ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average)
• ARSI
• Butterworth
• Decycler
• Distant Coefficient
• FRAMA
• Gaussian
• Instantaneous Trend
• Kalman
• KAMA
• Laguerre
• LowPass
• Optimal Tracking
• SimpleSmoother
• SuperSmoother
• T3 Tilson
• VIDYA
• ZeroLagMA
can be found on www.advantagetrading.net/adv-filters.html