Moving Average - page 153

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Moving Avarage Map - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

Moving Avarage Map - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Avarage tilt map with periods from 1 (starts on top) to X (ends at the bottom) in increments of 1. X is the height of the window in pixels. Red color - tilt down, green - up.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Possibilities of Canvas.

Nikolai Semko, 2019.06.26 04:41

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25929


The formation time of the entire image (calculation is about 1000 MA and outputting them to the screen) is about 15-25 milliseconds.


 
Dear Mladen, could you post  .mq5 version of hull_ribbon_variation_2.mq4  (page 7 post #66). The one I found doesn't have a variable for a secomd HMA length. Please.
 
Hello
 Do you have any indicator or ea that alarm or do specific things when 2 ma hits? Exactly that moment non after closing it's candle
If you have the code it's ok too.
 Thanks all
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Lsma

Nikolai Semko, 2020.02.01 01:09

Simple Moving Avarage (period 200):



Moving average from linear regression (Period 200):


Moving average from Parabolic Regression(Period 200):


Moving average from a polynomial of the 3rd degree (Period 200):

Moving average from a polynomial of the 4rd degree (Period 200):

Moving average from a polynomial of the 5rd degree (Period 600):


etc...


 

TRIX Colored Area - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TRIX Colored Area - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator iTriX (Triple Exponential Average, TRIX) made in the style of drawing DRAW_FILLING

 

iMA Max Min - indicator for MetaTrader 5

iMA Max Min - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws a channel of three iMA (Moving Average, MA)

  • upper line - iMA calculated at High prices
  • middle line - iMA calculated by 'MA: type of price'
  • bottom line - iMA calculated at Low prices
 

Hi everyone..

i'm just trying to create Indicator using EABuilder.com.

i want to monitor selected pair when EMA 50 cross upper bollinger band or lower bb.

The indicator is working but which line should i put the SendNotification command.


Thank  you

Files:
EMA_and_BB.mq4  4 kb
 

MA HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MA HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend

MA HISTOGRAM
MA HISTOGRAM
  • www.mql5.com
Trend indicator
 
Open source code (Tradestation) for many filters and smoothers:

• ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average)
• ARSI
• Butterworth
• Decycler
• Distant Coefficient
• FRAMA
• Gaussian
• Instantaneous Trend
• Kalman
• KAMA
• Laguerre
• LowPass
• Optimal Tracking
• SimpleSmoother
• SuperSmoother
• T3 Tilson
• VIDYA
• ZeroLagMA

can be found on www.advantagetrading.net/adv-filters.html
 
And you can also find there a heatmap similar to above, but for RSI.
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