Indicator installation problem - page 2

New comment
 
Ali CELIK:

Sorry, but it is not true. IT is about MT4 totally. I saw a few person faced this kind of problem. it solved by deleting  community folder or without no reason. 


How can i get my money back totally.


Ali

It is not a problem with Metatrader.
And yes - I saw few persons some months, and they fixed it by itself.

A lot of users are installing the products for MT4 ... and they do not have any issue with it (I checked Russian forum - they do not have any issue too).

--------------------

You can try the other computer (just to check).

 

I am installing the product now.

I press on the Market tab, and wait -


I click Download -


It is loading -

and finally I have it installed -

It is 5 minutes to do.

 

I get new version for some product -


I click Update button, waited ... waited ... and updates installed -

----------------------

 
Ali CELIK:

...

How can i get my money back totally.

...

...

I am affraid that it is impossible to get money back.
because the service desk will not believe in words.

yes, I believed in you that you tried everything and that it does not work for you (it works for all the users except you).
but the service desk will ask for proofs:
- IE version 11? proof
- Windows 10 64 bit? proof
- MT4 build 1262? proof
- log files as a *txt files (the proofs may be on those files)
- did you login to Community folder? proof as screenshot
- and more and more.

And there is one criteria on the service desk and on the forum as well:
no proofs in details = no discussion and no help.

That is why the admins (the service desk) ask to discuss everything on the forum providing the proofs on the forum.

-------------------

Thus, I am suggesting to you to try to fix it by yourself, try one more time, try on the different computer, and so on.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am affraid that it is impossible to get money back.
because the service desk will not believe in words.

yes, I believed in you that you tried everything and that it does not work for you (it works for all the users except you).
but the service desk will ask for proofs:
- IE version 11? proof
- Windows 10 64 bit? proof
- MT4 build 1262? proof
- log files as a *txt files (the proofs may be on those files)
- did you login to Community folder? proof as screenshot
- and more and more.

And there is one criteria on the service desk and on the forum as well:
no proofs in details = no discussion and no help.

That is why the admins (the service desk) ask to discuss everything on the forum providing the proofs on the forum.

-------------------

Thus, I am suggesting to you to try to fix it by yourself, try one more time, try on the different computer, and so on.

Dear Mr Sergey,


Firstly I want to use this indicator. I want to try all if you help me.

May I send video includes this proofs


Ali

 

How to report technical issues? - the forum thread about HowTo 

----------------

proofs are the screenshots.

  • what you are trying to do (which error/issue in general) - few words
  • Windows version (for example, Windows 10 64 bit)
  • Community tab in Metatrader - screenshot with password hidden from the public
  • Internet Explorer version - screenshot
  • Metatrader build - screenshot
  • log files - download log file in *txt format - attached
  • which error and when/why - screenshot and/or copy text from the log file
  • changed password (yes, not)
  • placed changed password in Community tab (yes, not), pressed OK after placed new password in Community tab?
  • Market tab - Purchases - screenshots (look at my screenshots on the post #13)
  • click Install button or download button - error? screenshot; what was written in the log file after pressing? log file in text format + screenshot.
  • "1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work " - I think you did it, right? Did you fill Community tab in metatrader after that? Press OK after filling your login/pass?

----------------

Fixing examples with screenshots and all the general information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101

    Indicator installation problem
    Indicator installation problem
    • 2020.05.18
    • www.mql5.com
    I bought indicator from MQL5 but i could not install on MT4. No installation when I press install...
     
    Sergey Golubev:

    proofs are the screenshots.

    • what you are trying to do (which error/issue in general) - few words
    • Windows version (for example, Windows 10 64 bit)
    • Community tab in Metatrader - screenshot with password hidden from the public
    • Internet Explorer version - screenshot
    • Metatrader build - screenshot
    • log files - download log file in *txt format - attached
    • which error and when/why - screenshot and/or copy text from the log file
    • changed password (yes, not)
    • placed changed password in Community tab (yes, not), pressed OK after placed new password in Community tab?
    • Market tab - Purchases - screenshots (look at my screenshots on the post #13)
    • click Install button or download button - error? screenshot; what was written in the log file after pressing? log file in text format + screenshot.
    • "1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work " - I think you did it, right? Did you fill Community tab in metatrader after that? Press OK after filling your login/pass?

    Dear Sergey,

    I found the problem. I think It is a bug. Everything is working now.

    Ali

     
    Ali CELIK:

    Dear Sergey,

    I found the problem. I think It is a bug. Everything is working now.

    Ali

    Please share your solution as it may be of help to others.

     
    Keith Watford:

    Please share your solution as it may be of help to others.

    Dear Keith,


    It is about login name during sign in. It accept login name only not email during installation. I can use alicelik77@gmail.com or alicelik77 to sign to community in MT4 or MQL5.com but I have to use alicelik77 while installation this indicator.


    Ali

    12
    New comment