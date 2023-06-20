Indicator installation problem - page 2
Sorry, but it is not true. IT is about MT4 totally. I saw a few person faced this kind of problem. it solved by deleting community folder or without no reason.
How can i get my money back totally.
Ali
It is not a problem with Metatrader.
And yes - I saw few persons some months, and they fixed it by itself.
A lot of users are installing the products for MT4 ... and they do not have any issue with it (I checked Russian forum - they do not have any issue too).
--------------------
You can try the other computer (just to check).
I am installing the product now.
I press on the Market tab, and wait -
I click Download -
It is loading -
and finally I have it installed -
It is 5 minutes to do.
I get new version for some product -
I click Update button, waited ... waited ... and updates installed -
----------------------
...
How can i get my money back totally.
...
...
I am affraid that it is impossible to get money back.
because the service desk will not believe in words.
yes, I believed in you that you tried everything and that it does not work for you (it works for all the users except you).
but the service desk will ask for proofs:
- IE version 11? proof
- Windows 10 64 bit? proof
- MT4 build 1262? proof
- log files as a *txt files (the proofs may be on those files)
- did you login to Community folder? proof as screenshot
- and more and more.
And there is one criteria on the service desk and on the forum as well:
no proofs in details = no discussion and no help.
That is why the admins (the service desk) ask to discuss everything on the forum providing the proofs on the forum.
-------------------
Thus, I am suggesting to you to try to fix it by yourself, try one more time, try on the different computer, and so on.
Dear Mr Sergey,
Firstly I want to use this indicator. I want to try all if you help me.
May I send video includes this proofs
Ali
How to report technical issues? - the forum thread about HowTo
----------------
proofs are the screenshots.
----------------
Fixing examples with screenshots and all the general information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101
proofs are the screenshots.
Dear Sergey,
I found the problem. I think It is a bug. Everything is working now.
Ali
Dear Sergey,
Please share your solution as it may be of help to others.
Dear Keith,
It is about login name during sign in. It accept login name only not email during installation. I can use alicelik77@gmail.com or alicelik77 to sign to community in MT4 or MQL5.com but I have to use alicelik77 while installation this indicator.
Ali