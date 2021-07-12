DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2 - page 2
Sergey,
This is what I downloaded:
The logs (above #6) that I copied was from the Metatrader (above) that I downloaded.
Are you saying that it is not mt4 ?
It is MT4 -
and it is MT5 -
But we do not know what you downloaded and what you installed (because you do not want to provide any screenshot about it).
You should know about what and where you downloaded.
If you confused MT4 with MT5 so - sorry.
MT4 should be downloaded from the broker's website (this mql5 portal is not providing insllator for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished).
ARE YOU KIDDING ME... !!!!!!
The mql5 portal is NOT providing installer for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished....??!!
Why didn't you say that earlier....!!!!!
THIS IS THE TOP (non -advertisment) ITEM IN THE GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE FOR MT4 and METATRADER 4
My Navigator box does NOT say anything about metatrader 4 OR metatrader 5
My Navigator box does NOT say anything about metatrader 4 OR metatrader 5
Go to Help - About and post the screenshot about what you see -
It is MT4
It is MT5
When I asked you about the build of Metatrader you are using ... you replied something like that: "I am using the latest build" ... and you did not want to provide any screenshot about ..
About MT4 ...
And this is your first thread:
Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab (the thread with the instructions and screenshots about how to install the purchases - read my posts once again).
Go to Help - About and post the screenshot about what you see -
It is MT4
It is MT5
When I asked you about the build of Metatrader you are using ... you replied something like that: "I am using the latest build" ... and you did not want to provide any screenshot about ..
I went to google and searched metatrader 4 and downloaded from the TOP LISTED metatrader site for Metatrader 4.
I think I was correct in believing that if I downloaded DIRECTLY from the Metatrader 4 Site that I would be getting the "latest build" of Metatrader 4...!!!!!
ARE YOU NOW SAYING THAT THE ONLY PLACE I CAN DOWNLOAD MT4 IS FROM MY BROKER....?????
I went to google and searched metatrader 4 and downloaded from the TOP LISTED metatrader site for Metatrader 4.
I think I was correct in believing that if I downloaded DIRECTLY from the Metatrader 4 Site that I would be getting the "latest build" of Metatrader 4...!!!!!
ARE YOU NOW SAYING THAT THE ONLY PLACE I CAN DOWNLOAD MT4 IS FROM MY BROKER....?????
Yes, and many users (almost everybody) knows about it (seems, you did not visit the forum for the several years).
I have spent TWO DAYS trying to sort out this MT4 problem...
Only to be told...after two days and at the last moment....that " The mql5 portal is NOT providing installer for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished".
There are multiple other topics like mine (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647) and (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336782#comment_15770622)
That means there are others who have wasted so much time......
And how all the forum support will be doing:
I think - I will stop providing any support in case the user does not provide (did not provide) and proofs/screenshots/ about what he did and screenshots about technical information.
It is responsibility of the users to provide correct proofs (screenshots, log files).
No proofs = no forum support (and the service desk is not helping in case of no proofs).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicator installation problem
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.18 18:54
proofs are the screenshots.
I have spent TWO DAYS trying to sort out this MT4 problem...
Only to be told...after two days and at the last moment....that " The mql5 portal is NOT providing installer for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished".
There are multiple other topics like mine (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647) and (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336782#comment_15770622)
That means there are others who have wasted so much time......
Not.
The people are asking and the people are providing the proofs.
Look at this search results links.
You did not want to provide any screenshot about your build of Metatrader (I asked many times ... you did not care about ...you did not care and you ignored my requests about screenshots/proofs during the two days!)... and your words such as "I checked everything" were not true at all!
I stop support without any proofs (no proofs = no forum support)
read post #19