Murrey Math Line - Line Drawing Problem
salexes: I tried to do it myself and change the code myself but I can not make it as wanted.
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Salexes,
please do not post multiple times. Post once in a relevant thread or open a topic with a relevant title. Does your enquiry have anything to do with Murray Math? Not really, it is how to modify a horizontal line.
You probably don't realise how selfish you are being by posting multiple times.
Have you any idea how frustrating it is when someone uses their free time to answer a query and then opens another thread and finds a duplicate query that has already been answered? That means that the time spent on answering was completely wasted! Time that could have been used to help somebody else.
You will need to draw a trendline instead of a horizontal line.
Use Time[0] for the first time co-ordinate and Time[0] + n * PeriodSeconds() for the 2nd
Note that you may need to check and modify at a new bar in case of missing bars
Your duplicated posts have been deleted.
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Hello fellow traders,
I want to modify an existing Murrey Math Line indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8570) on how it drawth the lines.
Right now it draws the Line as a Horizontal line on the charts but I want to change it so the line will be only displayed from the current candle (start) to two candles into the future (end).
See image:
I tried to do it myself and change the code myself but I can not make it as wanted.
I need help to change this. Could anybody show me how to do this?
kind regards,
salexes