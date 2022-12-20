Cloud Agents Issue

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All 2 Agents are running perfectly.

Even though it is not Showing in Agents ( in MQL Profile) & Cloud Agents website also.

What could be the reason ? 

How to Sort out this issue. Your suggestions will be really helpful to me.


 

I found the advice (about how the other traders fixed this issue by themselves):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Myql agent manager

Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27

Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".

And if it is new agents so - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

metatester

Slava, 2013.04.09 07:58

Your new agents appear in your profile in 1 day after first task from cloud server executing

But you can uncheck "Active last day" anyway.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I found the advice (about how the other traders fixed this issue by themselves):


And if it is new agents so - 


But you can uncheck "Active last day" anyway.

Thanks

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