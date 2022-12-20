Cloud Agents Issue
I found the advice (about how the other traders fixed this issue by themselves):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".
And if it is new agents so -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava, 2013.04.09 07:58Your new agents appear in your profile in 1 day after first task from cloud server executing
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All 2 Agents are running perfectly.
Even though it is not Showing in Agents ( in MQL Profile) & Cloud Agents website also.
What could be the reason ?
How to Sort out this issue. Your suggestions will be really helpful to me.