Why all the cloud agents are not used for my optimization?
AmitJamuda:
I am developing an EA and running optimization. I see so many available agents in the cloud, however just a small percentage is being used for my optimization. Why not all?
When using Fast Optimization (genetic based), only server (sub branch of the cloud) can be used.
If you want using all Cloud, use Slow complete algorithm.
