Wrong profit values on the Tester HTML/XLS report, how to avoid it ?
- 2011.05.18
- www.mql5.com
- Problem when backtesting XAUUSD
- Strategy Tester on indices
- List of All Tradable Products and Calculations in MetaTrader
Any workaround or setting that avoids the MT5 report multiplying gold profit by 10 would be greatly appreciated.
You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.
As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.
(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)
You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.
As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.
(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)
You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.
As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.
(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)
Ryan btw have you ever noticed this issue before ?
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