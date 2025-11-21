Wrong profit values on the Tester HTML/XLS report, how to avoid it ?

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I'm facing a very specific problem with MT5 when backtesting XAUUSD on Exness.

The Strategy Tester calculates profits correctly for each trade, but the exported HTML/XLS report multiplies the P/L by x10.

Example:  
For a 0.01 lot trade (1 ounce on Exness), the real P/L is ≈ $50, but the MT5 report shows ≈ $500.

This only happens in the export (HTML/XLS).  
Inside the terminal, the journal and Strategy Tester logs show the correct values.

Contract specification:  
- Contract size: 100  
- Min lot: 0.01  
- Tick size: 0.01  
- Tick value: 0.10 USD  
- Price precision: 3 digits

Is this a known MetaTrader 5 bug with gold (contract size 100)?  
Is there any way to force MT5 to export the correct P/L without the x10 multiplier?

Any workaround or setting that avoids the MT5 report multiplying gold profit by 10 would be greatly appreciated.
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • 2011.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 
Gerardo Mathov:
Any workaround or setting that avoids the MT5 report multiplying gold profit by 10 would be greatly appreciated.

You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.

Tested_Symbol

As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.

(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.


As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.

(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)

thank you very much !! i did not realized about caps !!! 
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

You might try manipulating the entire Tester process by changing the Tested Symbol properties--specifically Tick value. Of course, you'll have erroneous values in the Tester itself though.


As a side note, please don't post Topics nor posts in all caps because it's deemed shouting. Duplicate Topics are frowned upon too. I know, I know... you were frustrated.

(I'm not a Metaquotes employee nor even a Moderator, but I'm familiar with the Forum.)

Ryan btw have you ever noticed this issue before ?

Many Thanks !

 
Gerardo Mathov #:

Ryan btw have you ever noticed this issue before ?

Many Thanks !

No, I have not. My reply was merely a bit of inspired creativity.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud".
[Deleted]  
I can say from my experience that something is wrong with the history at ExNess. For me the tests gives millions of profit per month, on every real tick in backtests XAUUSD with a history quality of 100%. Which is absolutely absurd.
 
Vasile Verdes #:
I can say from my experience that something is wrong with the history at ExNess. For me the tests gives millions of profit per month, on every real tick in backtests XAUUSD with a history quality of 100%. Which is absolutely absurd.
Ok maybe but that not what is discussed. Please stay on topic.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:
Ok maybe but that not what is discussed. Please stay on topic.
The author pointed out a problem,  with the same broker, also on gold. I wanted to show that there are other problems there, and maybe the problem is with the broker om XAU, and not in MT5
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