Press review - page 511
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The Week Ahead In Stock Market (based on the article)
French Election: intra-day breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.09 resistance is the key (based on the article)
Daily H4 intra-day price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: the price is testing 1.0906 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
French Election for Dollar Index: intra-day bearish breakdown; 98.84 support level is the key (based on the article)
Daily H4 intra-day price was bounced from 99,93 resistance level to below for the bearish breakdown: the price is testing 98.84 support level to below for the bearish breakdowntobe continuing.
Apple share with iPhone 8 launch - bullsh trend with 145.46 resistance as a key (based on the article)
Daily share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price broke symmetric triangle pattern to above for the key resistance level at 145.46 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Caterpillar shares - bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from 92.98 support level to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above together with 102.75 level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2017-04-25 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-04-26 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event
GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.2755/1.2904 levels for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish market condition to be above 200 SMA for the ranging within narrow s/r levels:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-04-26 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report:
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Retail Sales news event
Twitter Shares - daily breakout (based on the article)
Daily share price broke 14.95 resistance level to above for the breakout to be started: the price broke 16.12 resistance level as well for the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition. Daily shares are located to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within Senkou Span lines for the direction of the bullish reversal to be started or to the bearish trend to be resumed.