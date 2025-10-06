Press review - page 511

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The Week Ahead In Stock Market (based on the article)


  • "The stock market started the week under a cloud based on increased global tensions and holidays in the US and overseas. Heading into the last trading day before the Easter holiday stocks looked week technically but there were many signs based on my analysis that meant the risk was too high for new short positions."
  • "Those on the short side were likely surprised by last Monday's strong performance. They may have felt better when the Dow Industrials dropped sharply last Wednesday in reaction to the weak earnings from IBM, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson. The shorts were squeezed once again on Thursday  as stocks had their best day since March."
  • "The calendar is full this week with the Chicago National Activity Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey on Monday. Then on Tuesday we have the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index."
  • "On Thursday we get the Durable Goods orders and Pending Home Sales Index followed on Friday by the GDP,  Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI and Consumer Sentiment."
 

French Election: intra-day breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.09 resistance is the key (based on the article)

Daily H4 intra-day price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: the price is testing 1.0906 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The EUR/USD currency pair looked set to open around two cents higher at near $1.09 this Sunday night - around about a 5-month high. And, there could be some “pretty big volatility and wider-than-usual bid-ask spreads” at times. For most of the past week the euro has traded at a touch above 1.07, but rose late today towards the 1.09 mark."
  • "It might not hold those gains for long but no nightmare scenario should be worth about 1-2%,” he ventured. Added to that any exuberance in the markets is likely to be tempered by a number of factors."
 

French Election for Dollar Index: intra-day bearish breakdown; 98.84 support level is the ke(based on the article)

Daily H4 intra-day price was bounced from 99,93 resistance level to below for the bearish breakdown: the price is testing 98.84 support level to below for the bearish breakdowntobe continuing.


  • "Relief rally? European stocks, French bonds and the euro should all be fairly perked up come this Monday morning in London, Paris and Frankfurt after the initial votes in the first round of France’s general election pointed to no major upset and the very “strong likelihood” of a pro-EU, pro-euro president."
  • "According to Neil Wilson, a senior markets analyst at brokers ETX Capital in The City of London, the “market nightmare scenario has been averted” with Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker who is running under the En Marche! banner, set to face off against Marine Le Pen, president of the National Front (FN), in the second round on May 7, 2017."
 

Apple share with iPhone 8 launch - bullsh trend with 145.46 resistance as a key (based on the article)

Daily share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price broke symmetric triangle pattern to above for the key resistance level at 145.46 for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "This morning, there was an interesting note out from the analysts at UBS, which speculated that Apple would delay launching the high-end iPhone 8 because the company is working on game changer' technology. The firm's analysts stated that they think the company is working on facial recognition technology in its OLED model (the rumored $1,000/unit iPhone8), which could replace Touch ID."
  • "We believe combing combining 3-D sensing and the location, as well as payment information, could bring up more personalized services and this could be one step towards potential augmented reality (AR) applications."
 

Caterpillar shares - bullish breakout (based on the article)

Daily price was bounced from 92.98 support level to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above together with 102.75 level for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "Caterpillar raised its outlook for the year on Tuesday after signs of a recovery helped it smash expectations in its latest quarter."
  • "Shares of Caterpillar, which are up 11% this year, jumped 6% in morning trading."
  • "The heavy machinery company has faced declining demand in the face of sluggish global economic growth and a commodities slump. Many of its customers have tightened their purse strings either out of necessity or caution. Yet, Caterpillar has finally started to see an uptick in key markets and also benefited from cost cuts, it noted on Tuesday."
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): The Conference Board Consumer Confidence

2017-04-25 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 124.9
  • forecast data is 123.7
  • actual data is 120.3 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report:

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index®, which had increased in March, declined in April. The Index now stands at 120.3 (1985=100), down from 124.9 in March. The Present Situation Index decreased from 143.9 to 140.6 and the Expectations Index declined from 112.3 last month to 106.7."
  • "Consumer confidence declined in April after increasing sharply over the past two months, but still remains at strong levels,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers assessed current business conditions and, to a lesser extent, the labor market less favorably than in March. Looking ahead, consumers were somewhat less optimistic about the short-term outlook for business conditions, employment and income prospects. Despite April’s decline, consumers remain confident that the economy will continue to expand in the months ahead."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events


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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events


 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2017-04-26 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report:

  • "rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.5% in the December quarter 2016."
  • "rose 2.1% over the twelve months to the March quarter 2017, compared with a rise of 1.5% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2016."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event


6401.0 - Consumer Price Index, Australia, Mar 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
MARCH KEY FIGURES MARCH KEY POINTS THE ALL GROUPS CPI rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.5% in the December quarter 2016. rose 2.1% over the twelve months to the March quarter 2017, compared with a rise of 1.5% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2016. OVERVIEW OF CPI MOVEMENTS The most significant price...
 

GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.2755/1.2904 levels for direction (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish market condition to be above 200 SMA for the ranging within narrow s/r levels:

  • 1.2755 support level located in the beginning of the secondary correction to be started, and
  • 1.2904 resistance level located in the bullish trend to be resumed.


  • "No change to Cable, which has flat-lined since the breakout. A minor reaction following a breakout indicates a strong market. Additional sideways trade can’t be dismissed but realize that the reaction low after the breakout is 1.2755. That low represents a re-test of the December high (former resistance providing support…which is bullish)."
GBP/USD Preparing for Next Bull Leg
GBP/USD Preparing for Next Bull Leg
  • DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
-No change to Cable, which has flat-lined since the breakout. A minor reaction following a breakout indicates a strong market. Additional sideways trade can’t be dismissed but realize...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Retail Sales and range price movement 

2017-04-26 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report:

  • "Retail sales declined 0.6% to $47.8 billion in February, following a 2.3% increase in January. Sales were down in 5 of 11 subsectors, representing 67% of total retail sales."
  • "Lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations were the main contributors to the decline. Excluding these two subsectors, retail sales were up 0.5%."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Retail Sales news event


 

Twitter Shares - daily breakout (based on the article)

Daily share price broke 14.95 resistance level to above for the breakout to be started: the price broke 16.12 resistance level as  well for the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition. Daily shares are located to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within Senkou Span lines for the direction of the bullish reversal to be started or to the bearish trend to be resumed.


  • "The company's shares jumped 8.3% to $15.83 at 9:31 a.m. EST on Wednesday, after earlier soaring as much as 14% in pre-market trading, on first-quarter earnings and user growth that beat analysts’ estimates. Twitter also, however, reported its first quarterly revenue loss."
  • "The stock closed at $14.66 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock was down 10% this year, compared with a 6.7% rise in the S&P 500."
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