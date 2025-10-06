Press review - page 507
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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and 26 pips range price movement
2017-04-12 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article:
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USD/CNH M5: 26 pips range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada Overnight Rate and range price movement
2017-04-12 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report:
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 47 pips range price movement
2017-04-13 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From rttnews article:
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AUD/USD M5: 47 pips range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and range price movement
2017-04-13 15:00 GMT | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news event
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: ranging near Senkou Span waiting for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and above Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is going to be tested with descending triangle pattern together with 1.0569 support level to below for the bearish reversal to be started, otherwise - bullish ranging waiting for direction.
"Since the start of the year, EUR/USD daily RSI has oscillated between 60 and 40 (nothing above 70 or below 30). This ‘RSI profile’ indicates range conditions. At some point, these range conditions will break and a trend will emerge. When is that ‘some point’? I don’t know but it’s probably soon because this feeling of peak frustration is typical before a sizeable move. Price wise, a short term trendline is being put to the test. If it breaks, then short term focus is towards the year open at 1.0466 and maybe a lot lower given the 3 wave rally from the January low."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/JPY: U.S. Consumer Price Index
2017-04-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 18 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/JPY M5: 28 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
Weekly Outlook: 2017, April 16 - April 23 (based on the article)
The dollar lost ground in the lead up to the long Easter weekend. Will it continue? A mix of figures from all over the world awaits us now.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, April 16 - April 23 (based on the article)
EUR/USD managed to rebound from the lows ahead of Easter, getting back to the range. Will it stay there? Inflation figures and PMIs stand out ahead of the French elections.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The markets need only to weigh these considerations for them to begin shaping US Dollar price action. In this scenario, the rebuilding of Fed rate hike expectations may see the benchmark currency return to the offensive. A reasonably solid Beige Book – the central bank’s assessment of regional economic conditions that informs its policy decisions – may help matters."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "BoJ Governor Kuroda warned the central bank will remove the non-standard measures once it reaches the 2% target for inflation, and went onto say that a further deprecation in the Yen would make it easier to achieve the goal as the economy stands at full-employment. Even though the BoJ keeps the door open to further embark on its easing-cycle, the comments suggest the BoJ is in no rush to implement more unprecedented measures, and the central bank may toughen the verbal intervention on the local currency as officials strive to achieve the inflation-target over the policy horizon."