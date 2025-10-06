Press review - page 505
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USD/JPY - bearish ranging within narrow s/r levels (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 112.19/110.10 narrow support/resistance levels waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started.
"The former level is being tested now and January lows near 112.60 still present a hurdle.” USD/JPY ended up rolling over between 111.60 and 112.60 (high was 112.20). The rally failing in the middle of congestion doesn’t bode well for near term upside but price is still hanging on to a parallel. Failure to gain traction now (above this parallel) opens up 108.55."
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily rally; the key levels are 57 and 50
2017-04-05 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish ranging reversal. The price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA ranging area to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is on bearish ranging within 54.54 resistance level and 54.26 support level waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started.
If the price breaks 54.54 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 54.26 support so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: rally. The price is breaking 54.35 resistance level to above for the secondary rally to be continuing within the primary bearish market condition.
If daily price breaks 54.35 resistance on close daily bar so the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition will be continuing.
If the price breaks 57.02 resistance on close bar so the daily price will be reversed to the bullish trend.
If the price breaks 50.01 support level to below so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD after FOMC Minutes (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud in the ranging area of the chart for the wwaiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started. The price is breaking 0.7544 support level to below for the 0.7490 nearest daily target which is loacted near Senkou Span line on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
NZD/USD - bearish signal with descending triangle pattern; 0.6938 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is on testing 0.6938 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be resumed.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and Bitcoin/USD: U.S. Jobless Claims
2017-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From rttnews article:
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EUR/USD M5: 10 pips range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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BTC/USD M5: ange price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices Rise as US Strikes Syria
noorad sharafi, 2017.04.07 05:00
Japanese Yen
GBP/USD - inside the ranging area for the bearish to be resumed or for the bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Daily price is below 200-day SMA and above 100-day SMA for the bullish ranging market condition. The price is within 1.2614/1.2421 support/resistance levels waiting for the bearish trend to be resumed or for the bullish reversal to be started.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH, Apple shares and McDonald's shares: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-04-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Apple M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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McDonald's M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
Gold Technical Analysis - daily ranging within 100-day SMA/200-day SMA waiting for the bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging within 100 SMA/200 SMA area waiting fr the strong trend to be started. For now, the price is on breaking 200 SMA together with 1,263 resistance level to above for the reversal of the daily price movement from the bearish ranging to the primary bullish market condition.
Weekly Outlook: 2017,April 09 - April 16 (based on the article)
The US dollar eventually emerged as a winner from a tense week. Is this the beginning of a trend? A speech by Janet Yellen, a rate decision in Canada, Australian employment data, US inflation data, and US consumer figures stand out. These are the main events on forex calendar.