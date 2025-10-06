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AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar has yet to do the same, however. At any moment, the markets’ take on US monetary policy is likely to drive AUD/USD, much as it does for any other currency pair with ‘USD’ on either side. And there’s little on this week’s horizon that is likely to change that. Yes, we will get a monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia. But if there’s anyone who thinks Aussie interest rates will be rising, or indeed falling, from their current, record-low of 1.5% on Tuesday then they’re keeping it mighty quiet. There’s also plenty of key US economic data due this week, including the biggie – official labor-market stats – for which we must to wait until Friday. Assuming these numbers don’t diverge hugely in either direction from market expectations, the overall picture looks boringly neutral for the Australian Dollar, at least against its US cousin."
USD/CNH - "This Thursday, a couple of hours following the announcement of the US-China summit, Trump tweeted that “the meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one”. “We can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses”. Also, President Trump has been considering to launch a border adjustment tax, which from China’s point of view, it is “controversial”. At the summit, if Trump takes a hardline on China over its trade practices, it may dampen the outlook of China’s exports and imports condition over the following periods, adding bearish momentums to the Yuan. In addition to this top theme, China will release March Caixin PMI prints. The official Manufacturing PMI in March increased to 51.8 from 51.6 in the month prior and beat a forecast of 51.7. Compared to the official gauge, the Caixin PMI measures smaller-sized companies that are usually more sensitive to economic cycles. As a result, if these smaller manufacturing firms have not shown sustainable improvements, it indicates that the economy may still face some major challenges. Based on the data that has already been released, this is likely to be the case, and in turn, will not provide much support to Yuan rates."
GOLD (XAU/USD) - "The positive economic data likely means the Fed remains on course to raise interest rates at least twice this year, and probably more, providing ongoing support for the Dollar. It also follows hawkish comments regarding the US interest rate policy from several Fed members earlier in the week. This is all bad news for gold prices, although support has been seen at the $1,240 level. However, political risks may change that narrative next week, as Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jin Ping at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida. Trump says this highly anticipated meeting "will be a very difficult one." If it drives risk aversion in the markets, then gold could enjoy some more upside potential."
Crude Oil - "The beginning of Q2 is setting up to be important for Oil traders to watch given what’s happening behind the price, which could determine if Crude Oil turns lower or much higher over Q2. One thing that is helpful to note is that counter to the equity market rallies across the world; Oil had a bad quarter. In looking at Energy stocks, the Oil & Gas sector was the worst performing sector for Q1 being down nearly 3%. In looking at the options markets; options traders are betting on theupside or a large reversion to the mean on the back of reports that OPEC is building consensus to extend the production cuts and encouraging US refinery demand data. The $64,000 question is whether or not Oil price and the Oil sector is leading or set to revert higher to stocks. The options market is betting on the latter as hope emerges that OPEC will extend the cut and give time for market demand to pull down the global stockpiles, which reached record levels in the US in Q1 due to US supplies."
Weekly Outlook: 2017,April 02 - April 09 (based on the article)
Currencies traded in a mixed manner in the last week of Q1. A rate decision in Australia, the FOMC meeting minutes a full build-up to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls stand out. These are the top events on forex calendar.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and 24 pips range price movement
2017-04-03 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 24 pips range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
Google: Surprisingly Finish Up On The Week (based on the article)
Daily price was blunced from Senkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator to above for the bullish market condition to be resumed: the price is on breaking 833.00/851.95 resistance levels for the daily bullish trend to be continuing.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Trade Balance and 16 pips range price movement
2017-04-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and 43 pips range price movement
2017-04-04 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From abc.net.au article:
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AUD/USD M5: 43 pips range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
Nikkei 225: weekly correction, daily bearish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 18.795 support level to below on close weekly bar for the secondary correction to be started. By the way, the support level at 17,403 is the bearish reversal level, and if the price breaks this level to below so the reversal of the weekly price movementto the primary bearish market condition will be started.
Anyway, the daily price was already reversed to the bearish trend by good breakdown which was started in the beginning of the last month.