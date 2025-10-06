Press review - page 509
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CAC 40 and French Election (based on the article)
Daily price is above ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on secondary correction to be started on the open daily bar for now with 4,953 bearish reversal support level.
Dollar Index - bullish ranging near 200-day SMA waiting for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart and below 100-day SMA with the secondary ranging market condition.
"DXY held trendline support at the March low and just found resistance from the median line of the 2016 channel. I don’t have a strong opinion on direction right now but the barriers are the January-March line and 2016 trendline. A move on either side of these lines (daily close) ideally ushers in the next directional move."
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Consumer Price Index and 41 pips range price movement
2017-04-19 23:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 41 pips range price movement by NZ Consumer Price Index news event
GBP/USD - daily price broke 200-day SMA for the bullish (based on the article)
Daily price broke 200 SMA to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price is testing 1.2903 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be condition, otherwise - ranging waiting for direction.
The best stocks in FTSE 100: Unilever (adapted from the article)
Daily share price broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA to above to be reversed from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition. The price is on bullish ranging within 4080 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 3905 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
Dax Index - daily bullish with the secondary correction; 11,980 level is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart. The price was bounced from 12,411 resistance level to below for the correction to be started with 11,980 support level to be broken for the correction to be continuing and with 11,878 bearish reversal support level as a nearest daily target.
Crude Oil Price Forecast: daily bearish reversal; 52.55 level is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing descending triangle pattern together with 52.55 support level to below for the bearish tred to be continuing.
"While OPEC may be winning in their battle to balance the global Oil market, it is not necessarily happening on the timeframe they would prefer. Naturally, it is not helpful that Shale production is at its highest levels since 2015. The U.S. Shale resurgence coupled with OPEC’s supply management continues to provide hope for Oil bulls. While Crude dropped ~3% on Wednesday, there is also likely to be volatility on expiration-position squaring is occurring as May WTI contract expires Thursday."
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Consumer Price Index and 62 pips range price movement
2017-04-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report:
==========
USD/CAD M5: 62 pips range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
NZD/USD - ranging bearish near 200-day SMA reversal level (based on the article)
Daily price is below 200 SMA for the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
By the way, if the price breaks 0.7051 resistance to above so the bullish reversal with 0.7145 resistance may be the next step with this situation for example.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive week as the Fed rate hike outlook continued to deteriorate. Geopolitical jitters are almost certainly a big part of that story, even if the narrative has somewhat shifted from US tensions with Russia and North Korea to EU politics. Homegrown factors have also emerged however amid growing worries about slowing economic growth. An ominous picture is painted by the closely watched GDPNow model from the Atlanta Fed. It updates quarterly GDP growth projections with each incoming bit of relevant economic data. That forecast now predicts that output will add just 0.5 percent in the three months to March. That is far weaker than the 1-2 percent range expected by the markets."