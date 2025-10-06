Press review - page 503
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CAC 40 - "The CAC has a similar rising wedge as the DAX, but with the apex arriving at a very interesting spot – the trend-line running down from the 2000 record high (crosses over peaks in 2007 & 2015). If both the DAX and CAC negate the bearish rising wedge, then the CAC will be trading above long-term trend resistance. Given the trend-lines duration it would be best to wait for a strong weekly close above before calling it a valid breakout. But if it does, then we could see much higher prices. For now, though, we will treat it as a major barrier."
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2017-03-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, and retailers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 4range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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Helpful Site?
pereacatalina46, 2017.03.29 03:19
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Helpful Site?
Yerlan Imangeldinov, 2017.03.29 06:04
Professionals never chat on a blog they don't have time for this.
For me this site only helpful http://www.tradingeconomics.com/
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - 85% fall for Huishan shares is nothing; daily HSI is still on bullish (based on the article)
Huishan shares on daily chart was dropped to 3.85/3.86 support level: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed from the bullish trend to the bearish market condition. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
HSI is still on the bullish area of the daily chart: price is located above Ichimoku cloud by the breaking symmetric triangle pattern to above for the 24,656 resistance level as the nearest bullish target.
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-03-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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EUR/USD M5: 18 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2017-03-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From rttnews article:
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
Dollar Index - "The week ahead will offer plenty of opportunities to confirm if this is truly so. On the data front, ISM manufacturing- and service-sector activity surveys and the March jobs report are in focus. The Fed will also publish minutes from the last FOMC sit-down. A meeting between Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may complicate matters however. The US President said the meeting will be “very difficult”, alluding to what he has described as China pursuing “unfair” international trade advantage. Worries about escalating tensions between the world’s top-two economics may weigh on market-wide risk appetite if the tone of the meeting appears to be adversarial. In this scenario, Fed rate hike bets may sink alongside stock markets, which may hurt the US unit in the near term."
GBP/USD - "Market participants may pay increased attention to the key developments coming out of the U.S. as another slew of Fed officials (New York Fed President William Dudley, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo) are scheduled to speak throughout the first full-week of April, while U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) are projected to increase another 175L in March. Recent comments from Fed Vice-ChairStanley Fischer suggests the central bank remains on course to implement three or four rate-hikes in 2017 despite the uncertainty surrounding fiscal policy, and a batch of hawkish central bank rhetoric paired with a further improvement in the labor market dynamics may heighten the appeal of the greenback as it puts increased pressure on the FOMC to raise the federal funds rate sooner rather than later."
USD/JPY - "Next week brings a slate of medium-importance announcements out of Japan: Manufacturing PMI’s are set to be released on Sunday, Services PMI’s are released on Wednesday, and Consumer Confidence on Thursday. Each of these can add drive to JPY given the implication around stronger data bringing stronger inflation which will, eventually, begin to move the BoJ away from dovish accommodation. But more likely as primary drivers next week will be the larger global macro trends that have developed as questions around the ‘Trump Trade’ continue to circulate."