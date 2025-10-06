Press review - page 393
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Christine Lagarde Interview:
Q&A With Christine Lagarde: Finance's Firefighter Wants to Be Its Architect
read the interview here
China forex regulator eases restrictions on bank FX positions (based on the article)
EUR/USD: 1.1495 resistance level tested; AUD/USD: daily correction with symetric triangle pattern to be broken to below (based on the article)
EUR/USD
AUD/USD
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: USD Fed's Lockhart Remarks and 21 pips price movement
2016-05-02 12:50 GMT | [USD - Fed's Lockhart Remarks]
[USD - Fed's Lockhart Remarks] = USD Fed's Lockhart Makes Introductory Remarks in Florida.
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EUR/USD M5: 21 pips price movement by USD Fed's Lockhart Remarks news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and 33 pips price movement
2016-05-02 14:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = The speech at the Asian Development Bank's 49th Annual Meeting, in Frankfurt.
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"The global low interest rate environment is a symptom of challenges in the world economy, not its cause. If interest rates are to rise again to sustainably higher levels, it is those underlying causes that need to be addressed. This is true at a global level, and it is true in the euro area."
"In the euro area, we need expansionary macroeconomic stabilisation policy to support demand, starting of course with monetary policy. That will allow inflation to return to our objective and, in time, for policy interest rates to rise back to their long-term levels."
"But monetary policy cannot raise long-term real rates. That can only be achieved by structural reforms that elicit a structural rebalancing of saving and investment. Higher real returns on savings must come through decisive action on the supply side."
"In this context, there is also a third type of policy that would support both demand in the short-term and supply in the medium-term, and which is unique to Europe. That is committed reform of euro area governance that can remove lingering doubts about its future."
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EUR/USD M5: 33 pips price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event :
ECB's Draghi Says Low Interest Rates Reflect Weak Investment Demand (based on the article)
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate: 79 pips for USD/CNH and 141 pips for AUD/USD
2016-05-03 04:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - RBA Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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AUD/USD M5: 141 pips price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event :
USD/CNH M5: 79 pips price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event :
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Manufacturing PMI and 33 pips price movement
2016-05-03 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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GBP/USD M5: 33 pips price movement by U.K. Manufacturing PMI news event :
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Unemployment Rate and 36 pips price movement
2016-05-03 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous quarter.
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NZD/USD M5: 36 pips price movement by NZ Unemployment Rate news event :
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite the ongoing 9 to1 split within the Federal Open Market Committee, Chair Janet Yellen and Co. may come under increased pressure to further normalize monetary policy at the next quarterly meeting June especially as the U.S. economy approaches ‘full-employment.’
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: ISM Non-Manufacturing Survey Climbs to 54.8 or Higher
Bearish USD Trade: Gauge for Service-Based Activity Disappoints
- Need red, five-minute candle following the print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily