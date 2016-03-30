Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 4
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.19 16:48
Forecast for Tomorrow: intra-day levels for USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
USD/CAD: ranging bullish. This pair is ranging to be above Ichimoku cloud within key support/resistance levels to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing or for possible bearish reversal to be started.
EUR/USD: ranging for direction. The price for the pair is located above and near Ichimoku cloud for the bullish market condition ranging on the border between the bearish/bullish reversal area waiting for the direction of the trend.
USD/JPY: waiting for big news to start big movement. Intra-day H4 price is located inside Ichimoku cloud and near 'reversal' Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) and with the symmetric triangle pattern which was broken by the price to above for the possible bullish trend to be started.The price is ranging within 118.10/117.00 as intermediate s/r levels and within 118.83/116.50 as the key s/r levels.
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.20 13:35
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting for the direction to break the levels
M30 price is located near SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) for the ranging condition waiting for the direction to break the levels.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.20 16:06
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: US Core CPI and 37 pips price movement
2016-01-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.1 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.7 percent before seasonal adjustment.
The indexes for energy and food both declined for the second month in a row, leading to the decline in the seasonally adjusted all items index. The energy index fell 2.4 percent as all major component energy indexes declined. The food index fell 0.2 percent as the index for food at home decreased 0.5 percent, led by a sharp decline in the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs."
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EURUSD M5: 37 pips price movement by USD - Core CPI news event :
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.21 09:59
Trading News Events: ECB Interest Rate (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The deviating paths for monetary policy continues to encourage a long-term bearish outlook for EUR/USD especially as the Federal Reserve pledges to implement higher borrowing-costs in 2016 but, the single-currency may face another short squeeze should President Mario Draghi endorse a wait-and-see approach for the first-half of 2016.
Nevertheless, bright signs coming out of the real economy may push the ECB to the sidelines, and the Euro may face a similar reaction to the December rate decision should the central bank scale back its willingness to implement more non-standard measures.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish EUR Trade: ECB Boosts Bets for More Non-Standard Measures
Bullish EUR Trade: Governing Council Attempts to Buy Time
- Need red, five-minute candle following the policy statement to consider a short EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bearish Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; need at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same strategy as the bearish euro trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
EURUSD M5: 22 pips price movement by ECB Interest Rate news event :
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.21 15:02
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey and 109 pips price movement
2016-01-21 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
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"The diffusion index for current activity increased from a revised reading of -10.2 in December to -3.5 and has now been negative for five consecutive months (see Chart 1 above). The index for current new orders remained negative but increased 10 points, to -1.4. Firms reported an increase in shipments to begin the new year: The shipments index increased 12 points, its first positive reading in four months. Firms reported continued declines in inventories: The inventories index remained negative and decreased 10 points. Firms’ backlog of unfilled orders also declined this month, and delivery times were shorter, according to the responding firms."
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EURUSD M5: 109 pips price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news event :
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for direction
H4 price is on ranging condition to be moved aroud Ichimoku cxloud waiting for the direction for breakout or for breakdown.
If H4 price will break 1.0777 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing without secondary ranging.
If H4 price will break 1.0920 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.23 08:01
EURUSD: watching for support in the mid-1.0600s (based on the article)
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.24 07:52
Forex Weekly Outlook Jan. 25-29 (based on the article)
Market mood before it became better in a very busy week. Will the Fed and the BOJ go dovish? Apart from these rate decisions, we have GDP data from the US and the UK as well as other key releases.
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 24.01 - 31.01: bearish breakdown
Daily price located below Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart: price was inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging bearish market condition. It was good breakdown movement in the end of the week, and the price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed from the ranging bearish to the primary bearish condition with 1.0777 support level as the nearest bearish target in this case.
If D1 price will break 1.0777 support level on close bar so the bearish market condition will be continuing without secondary ranging.
If D1 price will break 1.0984 resistance level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : breakdown
TREND : bearish market condition
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.24 17:58
The most interesting pair you can make money with - EUR/CAD
EUR/CAD: breakdown to bearish reversal. Daily price for the pair is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction to be started. Chinkou Span line broke the price to below for good breakdown to be started and to be continuing in the near future, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary correction to be started. The price broke two key support levels during the breakdown with 1.4940 support level as the target in this case for example.
There are 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the next 3 weeks:
There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/CAD price movement for the week: