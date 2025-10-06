Press review - page 373
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New York Manufacturing Index and 13 pips price movement
2016-02-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Empire Manufacturing]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Empire Manufacturing] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in New York state.
==========
"The February 2016 Empire State Manufacturing Survey indicates that business activity continued to decline for New York manufacturers. The headline general business conditions index edged up three points, but remained firmly in negative territory at -16.6. The new orders and shipments indexes indicated an ongoing decline in both orders and shipments. Price indexes suggested a slight increase in input prices and a small drop in selling prices. Employment levels steadied, while the average workweek index pointed to a decrease in hours worked. The six-month outlook remained weak, with the index for future general business conditions up only slightly from last month’s multi-year low."
==========
EURUSD M5: 13 pips price movement by Empire State Manufacturing Index news event :
Despite forecasts for another 3.0K decline in U.K. Jobless Claims, a further slowdown in Average Weekly Earnings may weigh on the sterling and spark a bearish reaction in GBP/USD as it provides the Bank of England (BoE) with greater scope to retain its current policy throughout 2016.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Following the unanimous vote to retain the current policy, signs of slower wage growth may encourage the BoE to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the next meeting on March 17 as Governor Mark Carney & Co. reduce their economic projections and turn increasing cautious towards the U.K. economy.
Nevertheless, improved confidence paired with the ongoing expansion in private-sector lending may generate a stronger-than-expected job/wage report, and a positive development may foster a near-term rebound in GBP/USD as it puts increase pressure on the BoE to remove the record-low interest rate in 2016.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish GBP Trade: Jobless Claims, Average Hourly Earnings Disappoint
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Job/Wage Growth Exceed Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following the print to consider a short GBP/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors selling sterling, short GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
---------------
GBPUSD M5: 32 pips price movement by Claimant Count Change news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: US Producer Price Index and 14 pips price movement
2016-02-17 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers, excluding food and energy.
==========
"The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.1 percent in January, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices decreased 0.2 percent in December and advanced 0.4 percent in November. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index declined 0.2 percent for the 12 months ended in January."
"The increase in the final demand index for January can be traced to a 0.5-percent advance in prices for final demand services. In contrast, the index for final demand goods moved down 0.7 percent."
"In January, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. For the 12 months ended in January, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services climbed 0.8 percent."
==========
EURUSD M5: 14 pips price movement by Producer Price Index news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Meeting Minutes and 37 pips range price movement
2016-02-17 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
==========
EURUSD M5: 37 pips range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: China CPI and 13 pips price movement
2016-02-18 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
"In January of 2016, the consumer price index (CPI) went up by 1.8 percent year-on-year. Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufactured goods decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year, and decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month."
==========
EURUSD M5: 13 pips price movement by China CPI news event :
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Jobless Rate and 41 pips price movement
2016-02-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of the total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month.
==========
==========
AUDUSD M5: 41 pips price movement by Australian Jobless Rate news event :
Gold Rallies On More Bargain Hunting, Technical Buying (based on the article)
Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index (based on the article)
A marked pickup in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may heighten the appeal of the dollar and spark a further decline in EUR/USD as it puts increased pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement higher borrowing-costs in 2016.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of stronger price growth may encourage the Fed to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months especially as the U.S. economy approaches ‘full-employment,’ while Chair Janet remains confident in achieving the 2% inflation target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, waning confidence paired with the slowdown in private-sector activity may drag on price growth, and a dismal development may produce near-term headwinds for the greenback as market participants push out bets for the next Fed rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: CPI Climbs to 1.3% or Higher, Core Inflation Remains Sticky
Bullish USD Trade: Inflation Report Fails to Meet Market Expectations
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Retail Sales and 58 pips price movement
2016-02-19 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
Year-on-year estimates of the quantity bought in the retail industry showed growth for the 33rd consecutive month in January 2016, increasing by 5.2% compared with January 2015.
The underlying pattern in the data, as suggested by the 3 month on 3 month movement in the quantity bought, showed growth for the 26th consecutive month, increasing by 1.4%.
Compared with December 2015, the quantity bought in the retail industry is estimated to have increased by 2.3%.
Average store prices (including petrol stations) fell by 2.6% in January 2016 compared with January 2015, the 19th consecutive month of year-on-year price falls.
The amount spent in the retail industry increased by 2.4% in January 2016 compared with January 2015 and increased by 2.3% compared with December 2015.
The value of online sales increased by 10.4% in January 2016 compared with January 2015 and increased by 2.7% compared with December 2015
==========
GBPUSD M5: 58 pips price movement by UK Retail Sales news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Consumer Price Index and 21 pips price movement
2016-02-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.
An increase in the index for all items less food and energy offset a decline in the energy index to lead to the seasonally adjusted all items index being unchanged. The energy index fell 2.8 percent as all of its major component indexes declined. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in January. The increase was broad-based, with most of the major components rising, but increases in the indexes for shelter and medical care were the largest contributors."
==========
EURUSD M5: 21 pips price movement by Consumer Price Index news event :