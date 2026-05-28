Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - page 39

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News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database

News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database

In this article, we will learn to create a database in which we will store data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar. This data can be used later, in upcoming articles, to trade the news. We will also explore how to execute basic SQL queries to retrieve certain organized information from this database. The entire process will be done in the MQL5 IDE.

Traders keep a close watch on news sources for information that might impact the markets. This includes geopolitical events, corporate earnings announcements, political events, and economic reports such as GDP growth or employment figures. Traders act quickly to respond to significant news releases to profit from resulting market changes. Depending on how the news is interpreted, buying or selling assets may be necessary. In this article, we will focus on economic events, as they are readily available to us through the MQL5 Economic Calendar.

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

News Trading Made Easy (Part 2): Risk Management

News Trading Made Easy (Part 2): Risk Management

A quick refresher for the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series. In part 1, we went through the concept of DST(Daylight Savings Time) and the various versions for different countries that essentially change their time zones by an hour ahead and behind during a financial year. This will change trading schedules for the related brokers using DST. The reasons for creating a database and the benefits were addressed. A database was created to store the news events from the MQL5 Economic Calendar with subsequent changes to the event time data to reflect the broker's DST schedule for accurate back-testing in the future. In the project files, an SQL script results in an Excel format was provided for all the unique events accessible through the MQL5 Calendar for all the different countries.

However, in this article, we will make a few changes to our previous code in part 1. Firstly by implementing inheritance to the existing code and upcoming new code, the previous news/calendar database will get a revamp into something more useable and practical. Additionally, we will tackle risk management and create different risk profiles to choose from for users with different risk appetites or preferences.

News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database
News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database
  • www.mql5.com
News trading can be complicated and overwhelming, in this article we will go through steps to obtain news data. Additionally we will learn about the MQL5 Economic Calendar and what it has to offer.
 

News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades

News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades

Previously, we created an Expert Advisor to store economic data in our news calendar database. We also developed many classes to build a foundation for our expert to perform adequately. In this article, we will expand on these classes in our project to finally get to our goal of trading from economic data. Our next goal will be profitability which we will address in the next upcoming articles. For this article, we will add a new view to our database to display all unique events from the MQL5 economic calendar to provide information about the different events. We will also add new inputs to the expert to filter economic data when trading to provide flexibility. You can check out the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series where we created a risk management class to manage risk for trading and more useful information if you haven't already.
 
News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades
News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, our news trading expert will begin opening trades based on the economic calendar stored in our database. In addition, we will improve the expert's graphics to display more relevant information about upcoming economic calendar events.
 

News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement

News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement

In the previous article, we went through the processes of implementing trades based on the news event's impact. We were successful in this mission, but a key disadvantage to the article's last code was its back-testing speed which is relatively slow. This is mainly due to frequently accessing the database in memory while back-testing the strategy, to resolve this issue we will reduce the number of times the database is accessed during the back-testing procedure. We will get all the information we need from the database in memory for the current day, this means that we will only access the database ideally once per day.
News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement
News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement
  • www.mql5.com
This article will dive into methods to improve the expert's runtime in the strategy tester, the code will be written to divide news event times into hourly categories. These news event times will be accessed within their specified hour. This ensures that the EA can efficiently manage event-driven trades in both high and low-volatility environments.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar

In this article, we explore the powerful features of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar and how they can be integrated into algorithmic trading. The Economic Calendar, incorporated in the trading terminal, MetaTrader 5, is a crucial tool for traders, providing essential news and data that can significantly impact market movements. By understanding how to retrieve and interpret this information, we can gain an edge in forecasting market reactions to economic events and adjust our trading strategies accordingly.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we explore how to use the MQL5 Economic Calendar for trading by first understanding its core functionalities. We then implement key functions of the Economic Calendar in MQL5 to extract relevant news data for trading decisions. Finally, we conclude by showcasing how to utilize this information to enhance trading strategies effectively.
 

News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)

News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)

In this article, our main objective is to write the code to implement stop orders into the news trading expert, these stop orders will be used in a later article to trade news events. Furthermore, we will create functions to manage slippage for stop orders, close trades and perform validation checks to indicate whether a trade or an order can be opened. Trade management is crucial in any algorithmic trading system because it involves tasks such as opening and closing trades, adjusting stop-losses, and managing take-profits. Efficient trade management can help a trader capture more profit while minimizing exposure to adverse market movements.
News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)
News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)
  • www.mql5.com
This article will expand on the trade management class to include buy-stop and sell-stop orders to trade news events and implement an expiration constraint on these orders to prevent any overnight trading. A slippage function will be embedded into the expert to try and prevent or minimize possible slippage that may occur when using stop orders in trading, especially during news events.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel

In this article, we build upon our previous exploration in Part 1 of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we focused on mastering the functions necessary to retrieve and analyze economic news events. Now, we will take the next step by creating a News dashboard panel that provides traders with a convenient interface for accessing critical economic data in real-time. This dashboard will help streamline decision-making processes by highlighting relevant news events that could influence market movements.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we create a practical news dashboard panel using the MQL5 Economic Calendar to enhance our trading strategy. We begin by designing the layout, focusing on key elements like event names, importance, and timing, before moving into the setup within MQL5. Finally, we implement a filtering system to display only the most relevant news, giving traders quick access to impactful economic events.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.30 16:36

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 3): Adding Currency, Importance, and Time Filters

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 3): Adding Currency, Importance, and Time Filters

In this article, we build upon our previous work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we developed a News dashboard panel for displaying economic events in real time. Now, we will enhance this dashboard by implementing specific filters for currency, importance, and time, allowing traders to focus only on the news events most relevant to their strategies. These filters will provide a targeted view of market-moving events, helping to streamline decision-making and improve trading efficiency.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.04 09:22

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 4): Implementing Real-Time News Updates in the Dashboard

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 4): Implementing Real-Time News Updates in the Dashboard

In this article, we advance our work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar dashboard by adding functionality for live updates, allowing us to maintain a continuously refreshed display of critical economic news events. In the previous part, we designed and implemented a dashboard panel to filter news based on currency, importance, and time, giving us a tailored view of relevant events. Now, we take it further by enabling real-time updates, ensuring that our calendar displays the latest data for timely decision-making.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.10 08:49

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 5): Enhancing the Dashboard with Responsive Controls and Filter Buttons

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 5): Enhancing the Dashboard with Responsive Controls and Filter Buttons

In this article, we build upon the previous work in Part 4 of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) series where we added real-time updates to the MQL5 Economic Calendar dashboard. Here, our focus is on making the dashboard more interactive by adding buttons that allow us to directly control the currency pair filters, importance levels, and time range filters, all from the panel itself—without needing to change the settings in the code. We will also include a "Cancel" button that clears the selected filters and removes the dashboard components, giving us full control over the display. Finally, we will enhance the user experience by making the buttons responsive to clicks, ensuring that they function smoothly and provide immediate feedback.

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