Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - page 39
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News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database
In this article, we will learn to create a database in which we will store data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar. This data can be used later, in upcoming articles, to trade the news. We will also explore how to execute basic SQL queries to retrieve certain organized information from this database. The entire process will be done in the MQL5 IDE.
Traders keep a close watch on news sources for information that might impact the markets. This includes geopolitical events, corporate earnings announcements, political events, and economic reports such as GDP growth or employment figures. Traders act quickly to respond to significant news releases to profit from resulting market changes. Depending on how the news is interpreted, buying or selling assets may be necessary. In this article, we will focus on economic events, as they are readily available to us through the MQL5 Economic Calendar.
News Trading Made Easy (Part 2): Risk Management
A quick refresher for the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series. In part 1, we went through the concept of DST(Daylight Savings Time) and the various versions for different countries that essentially change their time zones by an hour ahead and behind during a financial year. This will change trading schedules for the related brokers using DST. The reasons for creating a database and the benefits were addressed. A database was created to store the news events from the MQL5 Economic Calendar with subsequent changes to the event time data to reflect the broker's DST schedule for accurate back-testing in the future. In the project files, an SQL script results in an Excel format was provided for all the unique events accessible through the MQL5 Calendar for all the different countries.
However, in this article, we will make a few changes to our previous code in part 1. Firstly by implementing inheritance to the existing code and upcoming new code, the previous news/calendar database will get a revamp into something more useable and practical. Additionally, we will tackle risk management and create different risk profiles to choose from for users with different risk appetites or preferences.
News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades
News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar
News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.30 16:36
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 3): Adding Currency, Importance, and Time Filters
In this article, we build upon our previous work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we developed a News dashboard panel for displaying economic events in real time. Now, we will enhance this dashboard by implementing specific filters for currency, importance, and time, allowing traders to focus only on the news events most relevant to their strategies. These filters will provide a targeted view of market-moving events, helping to streamline decision-making and improve trading efficiency.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.04 09:22
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 4): Implementing Real-Time News Updates in the Dashboard
In this article, we advance our work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar dashboard by adding functionality for live updates, allowing us to maintain a continuously refreshed display of critical economic news events. In the previous part, we designed and implemented a dashboard panel to filter news based on currency, importance, and time, giving us a tailored view of relevant events. Now, we take it further by enabling real-time updates, ensuring that our calendar displays the latest data for timely decision-making.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.10 08:49
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 5): Enhancing the Dashboard with Responsive Controls and Filter Buttons