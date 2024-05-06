Can it be copied signal from other broker or not? Pls give me a answer.
Yes, it may be copied for any broker which is not blocked the signal service for your clients.
But you (and your clients) should know about mapping:
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Mapping is well-known feature which is described in the FAQ here -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
more -
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
- 2013.02.20
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
Có, nó có thể được sao chép cho bất kỳ nhà nào mà không chặn dịch vụ tín hiệu cho khách hàng của bạn.
Nhưng bạn (và khách hàng của bạn) nên biết về lập bản đồ:
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Lập bản đồ là tính năng nổi tiếng được mô tả trong Câu hỏi thường gặp tại đây -
Nhà cung cấp có giao dịch biểu tượng là GOLD và môi trường nhà của tôi có cùng công cụ nhưng được gọi là XAUUSD. Các giao dịch trên VÀNG có được sao chép sang XAUUSD trong trường hợp không?
hơn -
- bài số 7
- giải thích đầy đủ (chủ đề): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- giải thích chi tiết (bao gồm kích thước lô): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
So it seem to be difficult for my programe of signal because some symbols are different to other brokers..Usoil and XITUsd .. If so How should I do with differency?
You can't do anything about mapping, except use the same broker or a broker with the same symbols.
These different symbols will either be copied or not, usually simple suffixes like EURUSD to EURUSDm or EURUSD.r are copied fine, but more complex symbol differences like USOIL to XTIUSD may not be copied.
In any case you have 24 hours to check if your signal subsciption works well and if it doesn't you can cancel within 24 hours and get an automatic refund.
Also you can move your signal subscription to another broker once a week, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Can it be copied signal from other broker or not? Pls give me a answer.
there are some people are using icmarket broker but they want to copy to other broker not icmarkets on mql5? Can they do? anyone give me answer? thanks reply