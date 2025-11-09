Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 100
Is MyFxBook link prohibited from signal description? They just seem to dissapear when you save.
Also MyFxBook has a browser that shows where past trades were ,,
I think MQL5 needs to have something like this
On another topic, I wanted to ask about execution method,. My broker is ECN and allows STP .. Should I execute by ECN?
Signal widgets should be available in BB Code.
As you may know myfxbook is a competitor of MQL5.com website, when it comes to signal copying, so it quite understandable that their links are automatically removed from your descriptions.
I am a signal provider, why some of my signals have ratings , some don't? if a signal has no rating, how can I earn the rating back? or there will be no ways to have the rating back once it lost...
Rating has to do with signal age, profitability, maximum drawdown, risks, profit factor and other apects.
Its formula is not publicly known.
Usually signals with high risk or very high drawdown have no or very low rating.
If trading conditions improve considerably over time, rating can be gained back or increase.
I don't think no rating is related to age,, I see signals can have low rating when it opens.. I had a rating on my signal ( see the link) before when it started. I lost the rating because of one bad review, sometimes I don't think its fair to any signal providers, we work very hard to provide service, one bad review ,calling it luck cheapens all the hard work we put in. We can't please every one. .. I just want to know since the rating is lost due to the review, can I still get it back with time?
Rating has nothing to do with reviews and have much to do with the age and performance of the signal.
A new signal that has low drawdown and low risk trading history will be rated quite good, but if at some point has a large drawdown or trades more risky than before it will affect or lose its rating.
thanks again Eleni,, my signal drawdown only 12%,, I guess it is related to performance then. I did get this high growth warning the other day...I guess I need to do my best to maintain good performance to have my rating back... thanks again..
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
thanks again Eleni,, my signal drawdown only 12%,, I guess it is related to performance. I did get
If you trade good in the near future, your rating will come back and improved over time.
Hi Eleni,
Thank you for all of your help! Can you please tell me what the grayed out numbers mean in the "Slippage" section of the Signals? They have the slippage number of various brokers in pips, like .54, 2.0, etc., and then in gray they have "x 2", "x 187", "x 1286", etc. What does that second part mean and would it affect Signal copying?
Thank you again Eleni for your excellent service here at mql5!
Its the number of times this server has been used to copy signal's server.
So 2.41x346 means that the broker server on the left has been used 346 times to copy signal's server and the median slippage was 2.41 points.