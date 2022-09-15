Slippage numbers, what do they mean ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying Signal from different broker
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.12.05 16:46
Yes, you can copy a signal with a different broker but you should check the slippage between the 2 brokers first, under the slippage tab.
The green values are best but you could try under a yellow value too.
If you can't find the desired signal in your MT4 platform's signal tab, you can search for it in the upper right corner (search area).
more (the small threads):Slippage Tab ...
- 2017.03.14
- www.mql5.com
more (the small threads):Slippage Tab ...
Thanks Sergey, I read both posts but it still doesn't answers to my question
what does means "0.83" (I think it's average slippage difference right) ? And "x 190" ?
Thanks Sergey, I read both posts but it still doesn't answers to my question
what does means "0.83" (I think it's average slippage difference right) ? And "x 190" ?
I found the answer:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to find slippage my own broker?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.01.28 16:41
If you mean how to find the slippage of your own broker, when trying to subscribe to a MQL5.com signal, go to the Slippage tab of the signal you want to subscribe and search for your broker/server.
Next to it you will see 2 values, for example 1.52 x 340
The first number is the average slippage (price difference) in points of the 340 already copied trades with this specific broker/server setup.
The smaller this value is (green and upper yellow values) the best, if your broker is within the orange and red values, it is advisable to search for a better broker/server setup in order to copy this signal.
If you are asking about slippage in general, there isn't anywhere you can find it, slippage is the price distance between the desired level of a trade with the actual price level, the trade was opened or closed.
For example the quoted price of EURUSD at the time you press the buy or sell button is 1.11500, but due to quick price movement at the time of the placement of the trade, your trade is actually opened at 1.11510, these 10 points of difference is called slippage.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I try to understand all the numbers in the "slippage" tab for signals.
For example in this example, if we check the first one "ICMarkets-Live15" what does means "0.83" ? And "x 190" ?
Thanks a lot!