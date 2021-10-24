High growth remove signal from public subscription
My signal made 76% growth in 3 weeks, and for that reason it was removed from public subscription and I received the following warnings:
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results less
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
Should I reduce the performance of my algorithm or reduce lots to make it loosing growth to be available again for public subscription? Or are there a better solutions?
- My signal is not to seen anymore in the " Public " segment, why?
- High Frequency Trading and scalping in very short time or arbitrage EA
- Signal not public
Your signal is still available for subscription, all the above are warnings for potential subscribers, nothing more.
Atef Laroussi #:
Many thanks for your comment,
I didn't find it in public (attached files), is it available for public subscription? Can you see it?
It is not rated and ranked, that is a totally different thing, high risk signals are not usually rated.
Your signal is still searchable in MQL5.com and MT4 terminals.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Interesting to know, it was public in the first two weeks and hidden later when reached the 50% growth,
Do you please have a solution to fastly back in rated and ranked status?
Atef Laroussi #:
Interesting to know, it was public in the first two weeks and hidden later when reached the 50% growth,
Do you please have a solution to fastly back in rated and ranked status?
Sergey Golubev #:This thread explain perfectly the reliability and the growth monthly limit. All first comments are interesting.
When I look to signals with 10 or more subscribers, generally they have a bigger growth than 300% or more in few months, I'm just wondering how they reach this without exceeding the monthly 50% limit.
