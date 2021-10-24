High growth remove signal from public subscription

My signal made 76% growth in 3 weeks,  and for that reason it was removed from public subscription and I received the following warnings:

Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results less
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks

Should I reduce the performance of my algorithm or reduce lots to make it loosing growth to be available again for public subscription? Or are there a better solutions? 
 
Your signal is still available for subscription, all the above are warnings for potential subscribers, nothing more.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Many thanks for your comment,  
I didn't find it in public (attached files),  is it available for public subscription?  Can you see it? 
 
Atef Laroussi #:
It is not rated and ranked, that is a totally different thing, high risk signals are not usually rated.

Your signal is still searchable in MQL5.com and MT4 terminals.



 
Atef Laroussi #:
Your signal is available for subscription in case someone is using search function on the top right of Metatrader (it is MT4, right?):

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Interesting to know, it was public in the first two weeks and hidden later when reached the 50% growth,  
Do you please have a solution to fastly back in rated and ranked status? 
 
Atef Laroussi #:
Trade normally and you will be rated and ranked again.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, it's MT4, 
Perfect thanks for the help! 
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Many thanks
 
Atef Laroussi #:
read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
and especially this post (post ) about "the current drawdown exceeds 30%".

Sergey Golubev #:

This thread explain perfectly the reliability and the growth monthly limit. All first comments are interesting. 
When I look to signals with 10 or more subscribers,  generally they have a bigger growth than 300% or more in few months,  I'm just wondering how they reach this without exceeding the monthly 50% limit.
