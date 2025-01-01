- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionNormal
- MathQuantileNormal
- MathRandomNormal
- MathMomentsNormal
MathRandomNormal
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomNormal(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rnorm() in R.
|
bool MathRandomNormal(
Parameters
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).
sigma
[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).
data_count
[in] The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.