Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomNormal(
   const double  mu,             // expected value
   const double  sigma,          // root-mean-square deviation
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rnorm() in R.

bool  MathRandomNormal(
   const double  mu,             // expected value
   const double  sigma,          // root-mean-square deviation
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array to obtain the pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

mu

[in]  mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).

sigma

[in]  sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).

data_count

[in]  The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.

error_code

[out]  Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.