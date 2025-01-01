MathRandomNormal

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rnorm() in R.

bool MathRandomNormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

mu

[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).

sigma

[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).

data_count

[in] The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.