MathCumulativeDistributionNormal

Calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double x,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double x,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dnorm() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

mu

[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).

sigma

[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation. If tail=true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of the probability function.