Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the normal distribution.
double MathMomentsNormal(
Parameters
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).
sigma
[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.