- MathProbabilityDensityNormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionNormal
- MathQuantileNormal
- MathRandomNormal
- MathMomentsNormal
Calculates the value of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityNormal(
|
double MathProbabilityDensityNormal(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dnorm() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityNormal(
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityNormal(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).
sigma
[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of the probability density function.