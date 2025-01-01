MathQuantileNormal

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNormal(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNormal(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qnorm() in R.

bool MathQuantileNormal(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNormal(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

mu

[in] mean parameter of the distribution (expected value).

sigma

[in] sigma parameter of the distribution (root-mean-square deviation).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation. If false, then calculation is performed for 1.0 - probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the quantiles.