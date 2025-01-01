- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
- MathQuantileLognormal
- MathRandomLognormal
- MathMomentsLognormal
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathQuantileLognormal(
|
double MathQuantileLognormal(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlnorm() in R.
|
bool MathQuantileLognormal(
|
bool MathQuantileLognormal(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable occurrence.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
mu
[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.