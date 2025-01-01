MathQuantileLognormal

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLognormal(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantileLognormal(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlnorm() in R.

bool MathQuantileLognormal(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileLognormal(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable occurrence.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

mu

[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).

sigma

[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.