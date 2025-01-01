- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
- MathQuantileLognormal
- MathRandomLognormal
- MathMomentsLognormal
MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
Calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityLognormal(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityLognormal(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the dlnorm() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityLognormal(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityLognormal(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
mu
[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of the probability density function.