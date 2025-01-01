DocumentationSections
CColorGenerator class is an auxiliary graphics library class for working with the color palette.

Description

The CColorGenerator class contains the initial color palette used for curves by default (if a color is not specified by a user).

If all colors from the initial palette are used already, new colors are automatically generated and the palette is refilled.

Declaration

   class CColorGenerator

Title

   #include <Graphics\ColorGenerator.mqh>

Class methods

Method

Description

Next

Returns the next color from the palette

Reset

Resets the generator