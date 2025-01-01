MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCColorGenerator
CColorGenerator
CColorGenerator class is an auxiliary graphics library class for working with the color palette.
Description
The CColorGenerator class contains the initial color palette used for curves by default (if a color is not specified by a user).
If all colors from the initial palette are used already, new colors are automatically generated and the palette is refilled.
Declaration
|
class CColorGenerator
Title
|
#include <Graphics\ColorGenerator.mqh>