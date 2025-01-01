CopyTo
Copies all key/value pairs from the sorted hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index.
The version that copies a hash table to the array of key/value pairs.
|
int CopyTo(
The version that copies a hash table to separate arrays for keys and values.
|
int CopyTo(
Parameters
*&dst_array[]
[out] An array to which all pairs from the hash table will be written.
&dst_keys[]
[out] An array to which all keys from the hash table will be written.
&dst_values[]
[out] An array to which all values from the hash table will be written.
dst_start=0
[in] An index in the array from which copying starts.
Return Value
Returns the number of copied key/value pairs.