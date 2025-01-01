CopyTo

Copies all key/value pairs from the sorted hash table to the specified arrays, starting at the specified index.

The version that copies a hash table to the array of key/value pairs.

int CopyTo(

CKeyValuePair<TKeyTValue>*& dst_array[],

const int dst_start=0

);

The version that copies a hash table to separate arrays for keys and values.

int CopyTo(

TKey& dst_keys[],

TValue& dst_values[],

const int dst_start=0

);

Parameters

*&dst_array[]

[out] An array to which all pairs from the hash table will be written.

&dst_keys[]

[out] An array to which all keys from the hash table will be written.

&dst_values[]

[out] An array to which all values from the hash table will be written.

dst_start=0

[in] An index in the array from which copying starts.

Return Value

Returns the number of copied key/value pairs.