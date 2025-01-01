MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedMap<TKey, TValue>ContainsValue AddCountComparerContainsContainsKeyContainsValueCopyToClearRemoveTryGetValueTrySetValue ContainsValue Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified value. bool ContainsValue( TValue value // value ); Parameters value [in] Value. Return Value Returns true, if the sorted hash table contains the key/value pair with the specified value, or false otherwise. ContainsKey CopyTo