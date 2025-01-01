DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedMap<TKey, TValue>ContainsValue 

Determines whether the sorted hash table contains the key/value table with the specified value.

bool ContainsValue(
   TValue  value     // value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  Value.

Return Value

Returns true, if the sorted hash table contains the key/value pair with the specified value, or false otherwise.