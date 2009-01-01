사전 정의된 매크로 대체
디버깅 프로세스를 단순화하고 mql5 프로그램의 작동에 대한 정보를 얻기 위해 컴파일 시 설정되는 특수 매크로 상수가 있습니다. 이 상수를 사용하는 가장 쉬운 방법은 예제외 같이 Print() 함수로 값을 출력하는 것입니다.
정수
설명
__CPU_ARCHITECTURE__
컴파일된 아키텍처 이름(명령 집합) EX5 파일
__DATE__
시간이 없는 파일 컴파일 날짜(시간, 분 및 초는 0)
__DATETIME__
파일 컴파일 날짜 및 시간
__LINE__
매크로가 위치한 소스 코드의 라인 번호
__FILE__
현재 컴파일된 파일의 이름
__PATH__
현재 컴파일되고 있는 파일의 절대 경로입니다
__FUNCTION__
매크로가 위치한 본문의 함수 이름
__FUNCSIG__
매크로가 위치한 본문의 함수 서명입니다. 기능의 전체 설명을 로깅하는 것은 과부하된 기능 식별에 유용할 수 있습니다.
__MQLBUILD__,__MQL5BUILD__
컴파일러 빌드 번호
__COUNTER__
|
The compiler for each encountered __COUNTER__ declaration substitutes the counter value from 0 to N-1 where N is a number of uses in the code. The __COUNTER__ order is guaranteed when recompiling the source code with no changes.
The __COUNTER__ value is calculated the following way:
The example below shows how the compiler handles the source code and replaces all instances of __COUNTER__ it meets with sequentially increasing values.
__RANDOM__
The compiler inserts a random ulong value for each __RANDOM__ declaration.
예:
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
The example for learning how to work with the __COUNTER__ macro
//--- create a macro for a quick display of the expression and its value in the journal