RSI-Crossover_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The simplest arrow semaphore indicator having alerts at the newest close bar and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox and push notifications to a smartphone. The indicator's signals are based on crossings of two RSIs.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1000
