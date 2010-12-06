Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AggZ - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17216
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The calculation:
AggZ = (-1*(10-day z-score)+(200-day z-score))/2
where z-score = (close - sma(closing prices over last n periods))/(standard deviation(closing prices over last n periods))
buy above 0, sell below 0 as a basic strategy.
OrderManager
You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines drawn by the EA.BUY/SELL indicator
Just trade looking at the arrows shown by indicator
Market Report
Creates a report in HTML about all pairs and symbols, for example how many days ago a cross moving average appeard. Pairs with a last recent cross moving average at daily timeframe have a chance for a trend reversal which may be traded.MSLEA - Expert Advisor using Market Structure High/Low
Expert Advisor trading with Local High/Local Low (msl/msh)