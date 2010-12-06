CodeBaseSections
AggZ - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The calculation:

AggZ = (-1*(10-day z-score)+(200-day z-score))/2

where z-score = (close - sma(closing prices over last n periods))/(standard deviation(closing prices over last n periods))

buy above 0, sell below 0 as a basic strategy.


