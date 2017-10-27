Join our fan page
Robot_ADX+2MA - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Expert Advisor Robot_ADX 2MA uses 4 indicators for the analysis: 2 Moving Average and 2 ADX indicators on periods of one minute and one hour.
Uses a fixed volume of the lot and the level of losses and profits, which is fixed too.
Input parameters
- TakeProfit = 70; - level of profit.
- Sl = 20; - level of loss.
- Lots = 0.1; - volume of deal.
- n = 9; - threshold value between the Moving Average indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9825
