CodeBaseSections
Experts

Robot_ADX+2MA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Published:
Robot_ADX+2MA.mq4 (10.36 KB) view
The Expert Advisor Robot_ADX 2MA uses 4 indicators for the analysis: 2 Moving Average and 2 ADX indicators on periods of one minute and one hour.

Uses a fixed volume of the lot and the level of losses and profits, which is fixed too.


Input parameters

  • TakeProfit = 70; - level of profit.
  • Sl = 20; - level of loss.
  • Lots = 0.1; - volume of deal.
  • n = 9; - threshold value between the Moving Average indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9825

