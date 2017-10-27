Displays the number of each bar - both, relative to the most current bar and in absolute terms from the beginning of the chart.

This indicator allows you to see the Moving Averages from different timeframes on the same chart. It helps you to spot the dynamic levels of support and resistance. It uses a custom window with check boxes to show/hide the different Moving Averages without need to access the indicator settings window.

This robot optimizes the values it uses for overbought and oversold based on what would have been profitable during the Optimization periods(bars) back. Using the strategy of selling when the index indicator crosses below overbought and buying when the index indicator crosses above oversold.