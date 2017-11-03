Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi Timeframe Triple Moving Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 49528
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator allows you to see the Moving Averages from different time frames on the same chart. It helps you to spot the dynamic levels of support and resistance. It uses a custom window with check boxes to show/hide the different Moving Averages without need to access the indicator settings window.
Features
- Ability to show 3 moving averages for every available time frame.
- Easy to use window to show or hide the different moving averages.
Example with the indicator showing the D1 and H4 moving averages:
The settings windows lets you choose the settings for each of the moving averages:
Uses the analysis of 4 indicators.CSyncEvent Class - WinApi
Class for working with synchronization events.
This robot optimizes the values it uses for overbought and oversold based on what would have been profitable during the Optimization periods(bars) back. Using the strategy of selling when the index indicator crosses below overbought and buying when the index indicator crosses above oversold.CEquityHstBar
CEquityHstBar - library for showing the equity of EA back-testing by the offline chart.