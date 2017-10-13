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Indicators

BarNumbers - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Samuel Beer
Samuel Beer

Samuel Beer

Hi there!

I'm a trader and programmer from switzerland. I enjoy writing quality code for the curious and ambitious customer. Hit me up with some well thought out ideas and I'll see what I can do. In the meantime, I'm realizing my own ideas, because there's never a lack thereof :X
1 code 20 topics 37 comments
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35081
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Displays the number of each bar - both, relative to the most current bar and in absolute terms from the beginning of the chart.

The text above the candle describes the candles position relative to the current candle, while the text below the candle stands for its position measured from the beginning of the chart.


Features

  • Fast performance. It only creates objects where the user can see them and deletes it right away where he can't. This makes this indicator lightning fast.
  • Script is very light and easy to modify. Feel free to change it according to your needs.

Example from the right edge of the chart:

Example from the hard right edge of the chart

This time from the beginning of the chart. Naturally, the absolute numbering starts with 0 here:

Symbol Movement Symbol Movement

This custom indicator will show you 28 pair's daily candle range, High-Low range, candle bullishness or bearishness from real tick market. So you can understand the overall market situation very short time. You can change the default timeframe from Daily to any period and default candle (bar) number from 0 to any previous number. Also you can open the required symbol by clicking the symbol button.

RegularExpressions in MQL4 for working with regular expressions RegularExpressions in MQL4 for working with regular expressions

Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.

CSyncEvent Class - WinApi CSyncEvent Class - WinApi

Class for working with synchronization events.

Robot_ADX+2MA Robot_ADX+2MA

Uses the analysis of 4 indicators.