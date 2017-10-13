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BarNumbers - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Displays the number of each bar - both, relative to the most current bar and in absolute terms from the beginning of the chart.
The text above the candle describes the candles position relative to the current candle, while the text below the candle stands for its position measured from the beginning of the chart.
Features
- Fast performance. It only creates objects where the user can see them and deletes it right away where he can't. This makes this indicator lightning fast.
- Script is very light and easy to modify. Feel free to change it according to your needs.
Example from the right edge of the chart:
This time from the beginning of the chart. Naturally, the absolute numbering starts with 0 here:
This custom indicator will show you 28 pair's daily candle range, High-Low range, candle bullishness or bearishness from real tick market. So you can understand the overall market situation very short time. You can change the default timeframe from Daily to any period and default candle (bar) number from 0 to any previous number. Also you can open the required symbol by clicking the symbol button.RegularExpressions in MQL4 for working with regular expressions
Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.
Class for working with synchronization events.Robot_ADX+2MA
Uses the analysis of 4 indicators.