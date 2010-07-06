CodeBaseSections
Indicators

sH Bulls n Bears - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
19744
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows both powers of the Bull and Bear, the market volume excluded.

