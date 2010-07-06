CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Four Legs - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
21279
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Four_legs.mq4 (3.19 KB) view
Description:

This indicator shows how the lines of Highs, Lows, Opens, and Closes can interact.

Image:

H Bulls n Bears H Bulls n Bears

This indicator trys to indentify the dominanting power in the market.

Simple Volume Simple Volume

This indicator shows the interaction between price open and the period's volume.

Close-Low Close-Low

Close-Low indicator by mt-coder

sH Bulls n Bears sH Bulls n Bears

This indicator shows both powers of the Bull and Bear, the market volume excluded.