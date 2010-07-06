CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EA: ytg_Speed_MA_ea - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
13577
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


THE DESCRIPTION,




Average Change Average Change

Average Change Indicator

sH Bulls n Bears sH Bulls n Bears

This indicator shows both powers of the Bull and Bear, the market volume excluded.

Market-Heart-Beat Market-Heart-Beat

The indicator will show how many ticks occurred every minute of an hour and the number of points.

IFR Trading Page Plotter IFR Trading Page Plotter

Plots price level and open positions from the IFR trading pages provided via the FXNews program offered to accounts registered with OANDA's FXTrade and FXGame platforms.