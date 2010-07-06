Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average Change - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19210
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
sH Bulls n Bears
This indicator shows both powers of the Bull and Bear, the market volume excluded.Close-Low
Close-Low indicator by mt-coder
EA: ytg_Speed_MA_ea
The adviser uses the indicator Moving Average.Market-Heart-Beat
The indicator will show how many ticks occurred every minute of an hour and the number of points.